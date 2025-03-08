"Unacceptable" - Caitlin Clark drops hilarious reaction to former coach's outburst leading to technical foul

Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark had a hilarious reaction to former collegiate coach Jan Jensen after she had an outburst over the officiating and was consequently given a technical foul in their game against Michigan State on Thursday.

The Indiana Fever star spoke about it during a courtside interview as she watched Iowa play Ohio State on Friday in their 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Asked for her reaction to Jensen's outburst against the Spartans the previous night, Caitlin Clark poked fun at her former coach while giving her props for the competitive spirit she showed that inspired her team to get the win.

She said:

"Unacceptable (smiling). I honestly thought she might get ejected cause she kept going. But I loved it. I had that taken care of for coach J (Jensen) and coach [Lisa] Bluder when I was playing, they didn't have to get any. But coach J has to get them now."

The technical foul of Jensen, who was the associate head coach when Caitlin Clark was playing for the Hawkeyes, was the first for her this season.

Meanwhile, Iowa lost their game against Ohio State, 60-59. The loss snapped the Hawkeyes' 11-game Big Ten Tournament win streak.

Jan Jensen says Caitlin Clark will always be part of Iowa basketball lore

Caitlin Clark achieved a lot during her time at the University of Iowa and former coach Jan Jensen said the do-it-all guard will always be part of Hawkeyes basketball lore.

The coach shared this following Clark's stellar WNBA rookie campaign last year, which saw her run away with the Rookie of the Year honors, as well as earn other accolades, including winning Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year and having her No. 22 jersey retired by Iowa.

Jensen said:

"I think Caitlin's impact will not just be on this year's [Iowa team], but most every year to come. I think I've used that Michael Jordan analogy with North Carolina, right? I think he will always be part of the lore ... I think Caitlin is similar in that impact."

While in Iowa, Caitlin Clark became one of the greatest collegiate players of all time, breaking several records, including all-time scoring in NCAA Division 1 history, men or women, with 3,951 points. It topped the erstwhile long-standing record of 3,667 points held by basketball legend Pete Maravich.

In her final two years in the school, she led the Hawkeyes to national prominence by reaching the national championship game both times.

