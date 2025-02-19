Caitlin Clark mania continues to take basketball world by storm as WNBA outshines NBA for first time in one aspect

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark's impact on the league continues to manifest beyond the basketball court. Recently, it has been reported that for the first time a WNBA trading card hobby box is selling higher than those of the NBA.

As reported by Waxstat.com and The Athletic, the 2024 WNBA trading card Prizm hobby box release is being sold for -$1,200 as compared to the NBA's -$800. It is said to be largely due to the immense interest in the Indiana Fever All-Star guard's rookie card.

Caitlin Clark's impact on card prices is an extension of the across-the-board impact she has had on the WNBA since coming board last season following a legendary collegiate career at the University of Iowa, where she broke a number of NCAA Division 1 records.

Interest in her play generated renewed attention for the WNBA both from old and new fans, resulting in significantly improved television viewership and gate attendance. It also moved league officials to revisit the way they handle the league's affairs and give back more to the players.

On the court, Clark was also a boon to the Fever, helping them reach the playoffs after an eight-year absence. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals to win WNBA Rookie of the Year honors and finish fourth in the MVP voting.

To cap things off, for her wide-ranging impact, she was named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2024.

Caitlin Clark's agent calls for higher contracts for WNBA players

For what Caitlin Clark has done for the WNBA and, in turn, the league's improved popularity, players should be compensated more.

This was what Clark's agent, Erin Kane, suggested, citing the need for the league to look at once again how the players are being paid, considering how it is in a better economic situation now, with still a higher ceiling moving forward.

In an interview with ESPN, Kane said:

"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to the league? I don't think that's possible."

Adding:

"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."

Currently, WNBA players' salaries range from $64.154 to $241,984 for a player on a super maximum contract. For 2025, Caitlin Clark is expected to receive over $78,000 as part of her rookie deal.

In an IndyStar report, citing Indiana University Columbus economist Dr. Ryan Brewer, Clark is responsible for $36 million in economic impact to the city of Indianapolis and almost 27% of the league's economic activity for the 2024 season, which included attendance, merchandise sales and television viewership.

