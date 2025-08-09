"There was H-E double hockey sticks in the pan": Dawn Staley reveals her mother's way to discipline everyone

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley appeared on CBS Morning on Friday. The three-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about her mother's influence in her career and life.Staley debuted as an author with her memoir &quot;Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three&quot; in May. Amid other conversations about pay equity for women's sports and her love for basketball, the Gamecocks HC shared some details about her mother's parenting style.The host asked Dawn Staley what would happen if her mother came home and found a sink full of dirty dishes.&quot;My mother was probably the cleanest person,&quot; Staley said. &quot;She cleaned houses for other people. So, she wasn't going to come home with a sink full of dishes. It was five of us living in the house. Each of us had a week to wash the dishes.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Whoever's turn it was to wash the dishes didn't wash the dishes the night before. And if they didn't, there was H E double hockey sticks to pay.&quot;Stayley revealed that the punishment won't stop there. Her mother used to make the offender walk the extra mile.&quot;We didn't use paper plates back then,&quot; Stayley said. &quot;It was dishes like real China. Break everything. She would throw it on the floor and then leave it for you to clean up. My mother was a disciplinarian. She was one that there it was her way or the highway.&quot; Dawn Staley had an outstanding playing career, winning six WNBA All-Star honors and three Olympic gold medals. She became South Carolina's head coach in 2008 and completely transformed the program.Under her leadership, the Gamecocks have won three national championships, nine SEC regular season titles, nine SEC tournament championships, and made six Final Four appearances.She also coached the USA women's basketball team to Olympic gold in 2021. Her achievements earned her induction into both the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.Dawn Staley on fighting for pay equity for women's sportsStaley also talked about women in sports and gender equity on CBS Morning. She believes conversations about equal pay are important because it is being avoided by many. She added that she had to earn pay equity.&quot;I've been very blessed by pay equity— not blessed, I fought for it,&quot; she said. &quot;It's not just gonna come to you. You actually have to approach them with what you think your worth is. Once you know your worth, you're unafraid to speak on what you think it is, whether they believe so or not.&quot;&quot;Fortunately for me, I worked at a university and athletics department that listened. That wasn't probably the most popular thing to do, but sometimes you have to do the unpopular right thing.&quot;Dawn Staley grew up in North Philly, and rather than choosing a life of whatever that community is, she chose sports. She said sports gave her confidence, competitiveness, and perseverance.