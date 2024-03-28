"There was lot of extra stuff that I think, I didn’t deserve": Caleb Love goes candid on his time at UNC as Arizona guard preps for Sweet 16 clash

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love is gearing up for his team's Sweet 16 showdown against Clemson on Thursday night. Love has been a key asset for the second-seeded Wildcats since transferring from UNC and is looking forward to being a contender for the national championship this season.

Before the Sweet 16 clash, Love discussed his time with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The 22-year-old was questioned about his journey and transition between the two teams. Love opened up about his struggles off the court and how his main priority always remains to represent his team on the court.

"I just think all the off the court stuff," Caleb Love said. "What I had to go through. I came to college to play basketball, and there was a lot of extra stuff, you know, that I think I went through that I didn't deserve. But like I said, everything happens for a reason, and like I said, If I didn't go through that, I probably wouldn't have been who I am right now."

Caleb Love spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Tar Heels. During this time, he built a reputation as a selfish player who took bad shots on the court. However, the 22-year-old has had a smooth transition after transferring from UNC.

Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy opened up about all the preconceived notions about Love, stating that he is a great team player who has established a lot of value on the court.

"Everybody had these preconceived notions about the kid coming out of Carolina, and it couldn't have been further from the truth," Murphy said. "He's been an amazing teammate, an amazing competitor and a great learner."

Caleb Love's stats last game

During Arizona's second-round showdown against the Dayton Flyers, Love was once again at the top of his form, scoring the most points for his team. The 22-year-old put up 19 points on the board, along with three rebounds and five assists. This helped the Wildcats emerge victorious with a 78-68 final score.

This season, Love has averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Wildcats.

Can he lead the Wildcats to the Final Four following a victory over the No. 6-seeded Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

