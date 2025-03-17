“There’s a chance we get Cooper Flagg vs VJ Edgecombe. Yes please.”: College hoops fans dream of explosive potential Duke and Baylor matchup

The Baylor Bears, led by freshman VJ Edgecombe, have made this year's NCAA Tournament after all. It was announced during Selection Sunday that the team will be making its 13th straight national tourney appearance and will be seeded No. 9 in the East region.

The great news for the Baylor faithful comes after the Bears lost in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 Tournament 76-74 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday. Their season isn't just still alive, it's fueled by a potential high-stakes matchup in Round 2.

Should the Bears come out of their first-round game in March Madness, then they will play the winner between the Duke Blue Devils and either the American University Eagles or Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. This sets up a potential toe-to-toe game between Edgecombe and fellow first-year star Cooper Flagg, as both are expected to make it that far.

College basketball fans and spectators all over X are tantalized by the potential matchup pitting two of this season's best rookies against each other.

"There’s a chance we get Cooper Flagg vs VJ Edgecombe. Yes please," one user said.

"VJ Edgecombe vs Cooper Flagg," another fan captioned with fire emojis.

"VJ Edgecombe vs Cooper Flagg round of 32 matchup," another user shared with emojis.

"Cooper Flagg vs VJ Edgecombe possibly in the second round? It’s tough but Duke I think gets to the Final 4," a user wrote.

"Potential Cooper Flagg vs. VJ Edgecombe meeting in Round 2. Love it," one fan expressed.

"Potential VJ Edgecombe vs Cooper Flagg matchup in the second round of the tournament," another user posted with a GIF.

"Potential Cooper Flagg vs. VJ Edgecombe in Round 2," another speculated with a popcorn emoji.

"Cooper Flagg against VJ Edgecombe in the second round," a user reposted.

For now, the Bears will focus on their first-round matchup, which is the No. 8-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs, on Friday.

Cooper Flagg is expected to be back by the start of the NCAA Tournament

Cooper Flagg last suited up for the Duke Blue Devils during their 2025 ACC tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, as he has since been nursing an ankle injury he got during that game. Although there were doubts as to how Duke would fare in the postseason without him, they won the ACC Tournament nevertheless.

Fortunately for the Jon Scheyer-coached squad, Flagg is expected to make his return by March Madness, according to sportswriter Bryan Fischer's quote of the coach.

So, it's more than likely that VJ Edgecombe and Flagg will match up as both of their squads are favored to reach the second round.

