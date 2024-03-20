Caitlin Clark's stardom in the NCAA world is at its zenith. Though she is a superlative prospect of her time, Clark's fans often hail her as the best-ever college basketball player. CBB analysts offer a nuanced perspective in this case.

In such an instance, Aaron Torres of Fox Sports has drawn a comparison between Breanna Stewart and Caitlin Clark on his X account.

According to Torres, Caitlin could be the greatest scorer of the current era, but she cannot be the best collegiate player ever. He highlighted the NCAA accomplishments of Stewart:

"Breanna Stewart won four national titles, four Final Four MOPs and three National Players of the Year."

"Caitlin Clark is the greatest women's college scorer of all time. There's nothing she can do in this tournament to make herself the greatest college player ever," Torres added.

Torres' tweet came as a response to Dan Wetzel's article on Caitlin Clark, where the latter said:

"Caitlin Clark doesn’t need to lead Iowa to a national title to be considered the best women’s college player of all time. It would certainly be a major debate point though."

Clark might be the leading scorer in the NCAA, but that should not overlook what Breanna Stewart has achieved during her UConn tenure. She had one of the most successful NCAA careers, winning a national championship in every year of college. Furthermore, she is the first NCAA basketball player to register 400 assists.

WNBA's dynamic media shift amid Caitlin Clark's arrival

A source from Front Office Sports says that the WNBA is renewing its media rights with ABC and ESPN with a more determined attitude. At present, the WNBA's revenue is about $60 million per year, and the league works to elevate the number by $80-$100 million (per Marca).

In cases of undervaluation. The WNBA is willing to have separate negotiations, keeping the debut of Caitlin Clark as their main prompt. The Iowa star has sold out every arena she has played in, garnering undisputed fame. With the proven viewership record of the "Caitlin Clark effect" in the NCAA, Clark's arrival is anticipated to be a catalyst to increase the viewership of the WNBA.

