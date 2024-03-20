5 celebrities that turned into hardcore Caitlin Clark’s fans ahead of March Madness 2024 ft. Travis Scott

With her impeccable basketball talent, Caitlin Clark has made her place in many people's hearts. From children to elders, she has united the basketball fandom and is continuing to leave a legacy.

Many A-list celebrities and well-known personalities have applauded Clark's skill and winning spirit. Let's look at five celebrities who have become fans of the 22-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes star.

Top 5 celebrity fans of Caitlin Clark

#1 Travis Scott

The 10-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott surprised Clark and the college basketball world when he attended the showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten matchup.

Scott told ESPN that Clark was his friend, and he also attended the game to see Gabbie Marshall play.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement, and the Carver-Hawkeyes Arena was ready to welcome celebrities to witness history. Scott and Clark met each other and let paparazzi click pictures of them. After the rapper met the Iowa star hooper, she invited her teammates to meet him, sparking discourse about her welcoming and kind nature.

#2 Tom Brady congratulated the Iowa star

Greatness recognizes greatness, and that is what came to many people's minds when the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady dedicated a motivational video for Clark.

Brady congratulated Clark after she broke the women's college basketball scoring record, previously held by Kelsey Plum.

"I just wanted to say congratulations on the record," Brady said. "Like the rest of the country, I've been following along as you chased down my girl Kelsey, but I know she's proud of you too. We love witnessing greatness here. Keep your head down, go finish the job and I'll be watching." [0:35 onwards]

#3 Former POTUS Barack Obama

Not only did Tom Brady, but former President Barack Obama also wrote a congratulatory tweet after Caitlin Clark broke Plum's record. Obama, who is an avid college basketball fan, wrote:

"Congrats to [Caitlin Clark], the greatest scorer in the history of women's college basketball! It's been fun watching you and the [Iowa Women's Basketball] team this season."

#4 Stephen Curry

It seems like Clark will keep breaking records and setting standards for other basketball players. After chasing Plum's and breaking Pete Maravich's record, she passed Stephen Curry's record after she made her 163rd triple of the year against Penn State.

Clark and Curry have been displaying similarities in their playing styles, which was acknowledged by the four-time NBA champ as well. While talking to CBS, Curry praised Clark and said:

"I've been watching from afar and understanding just how much of a power she is out there on the court. The cool part is the way she plays and her range and the level of difficulty on shots are obviously a close comparison to the way I play."

#5 Shaquille O'Neal

Caitlin Clark is now preparing to help her team win in the NCAA tournament. This has called for many analysts and sports personalities to make predictions. Shaq, the LSU alum, also joined in on the discussion.

In an interview with People magazine, he revealed that though he has no predictions for the Final Four, his perfect bracket would be "Iowa, LSU, South Carolina and USC."

4x NBA champ expressed his excitement to watch Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins, and Caitlin Clark battle it out on the court. Here's what Shaq said on the Iowa guard:

"I'm gonna go on the record and say she's the best female collegiate player ever." 🔥

