WATCH: Caitlin Clark showcases pure class with her team-first mentality, welcoming teammates to meet Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott had a great time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday (March 3). The music superstar was on hand to see Caitlin Clark surpass Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA basketball point record and was enjoying the action. When the game was over, Scott stayed on the court to take team pictures.

But what caught everyone's eye was Caitlin's attitude towards Travis Scott and her team, which clearly speaks about the leadership mentality that exists within Clark's.

Clark did an adorable thing after she took the first picture with the pop star, as she invited the whole Iowa team to join her. The glee in the eyes of her teammates speaks volumes about how much that would have meant for them.

Travis Scott with all his sportive spirit, took pictures with Iowa girls as a Twitter handle talked about this deed of Caitlin Clark:

"Caitlin Clark, including her teammates after the first picture, is pure class."

Expand Tweet

The most well-known aspect of Clark's career is her prolific scoring, as she surpassed Pete Maravich's storied all-time points record with 3,685 points. Her passing ability is a close second, and she currently stands sixth all-time among NCAA Division I women with 1,058 passing yards. Her personality and team are what set her apart, even though her accomplishments speak for themselves

Also Read: College hoops world roasts $80 million worth Travis Scott for attending Caitlin Clark's historical matchup against Ohio

The one who leads is Caitlin Clark

Clark's exceptional ability to pass the ball to her teammates with great accuracy and precision, even when they are not in a position to receive it, is what sets her apart and makes her an invaluable player.

The Hawkeyes guard's selflessness and dedication to her team are evident in her game, and it's no surprise that her leadership has led her team to the top of the Associated Press poll and into title contention.

In February, Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA DI women's scoring record, which is a testament to her skill and determination. But, she attributes her success to her teammates and said:

“My teammates, I’m just so thankful,They let me be me and I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them.”

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder notes that Clark's teammates have a deep admiration for her, and they recognize the hard work and commitment she brings to the team. As a result, there is no envy or resentment, only a shared goal of achieving success together.

Also Read: "One of the greatest humans of all time": $80m worth Travis Scott can't contain excitement watching Iowa's Caitlin Clark