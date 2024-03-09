"There's nothing like it" - Former NBA veteran Austin Rivers recalls his 'proud' Duke days

Reflecting on his memorable NBA and Duke career, Austin Rivers recently recalled his time at Duke University.

He spoke proudly about his experience with the Blue Devils, reflecting the special bond he has with the team. Austin Rivers highlighted the unique experience of being part of the Duke basketball family.

"Nothing's like Duke. We are the standard. The Brotherhood. There's nothing like it. the network. There's nothing like it. ... I've always been proud to be a Duke guy," he said.

During his time at Duke, Austin Rivers made a significant impact both on and off the court. He was one of the nation's top high school basketball prospects and later committed to Duke University in September 2010.

He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Doc Rivers, who played college basketball at Marquette University.

Rivers had impressive stats playing for Duke University. He averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during his lone season with the Blue Devils. He boasted a field goal percentage of 43.3% and a 3-point field goal percentage of 36.5%

Rivers declared for the NBA draft just after his freshman year. His College career ended in the "Round of 64" of the NCAA tournament on Mar. 16, 2012. Duke lost to Lehigh University, with Rivers shooting 5-of-14 in 34 minutes

He secured the 10th pick (10h overall) in the first round by the New Orleans Hornet in that draft and played for multiple teams over 11 seasons.

Austin Rivers' best moment at Duke University

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three

Among the many memorable moments at Duke University, Austin Rivers' best moment came during the thrilling matchup against North Carolina in 2012. His iconic shot against them became the game-changer for Duke.

Duke was trailing by 10 points late in the game. However, Rivers scored a dramatic game-winning 3-pointer that silenced the crowd and secured victory for the Blue Devils.