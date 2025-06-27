“These boys gon live in my memories forever”: Florida fans react as Gators celebrate first 3-member NBA draft class in 18 years

The Florida Gators are celebrating a major milestone after three of their players were selected in the 2025 NBA draft. It was the first time it happened since their iconic 2007 class.

Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin all heard their names called on Thursday, and Gators fans expressed their pride at this feat.

Clayton was the first off the board, going at No. 18 to the Utah Jazz, who traded up to get him. Richard followed in the second round to the Toronto Raptors, while Martin landed with the Golden State Warriors.

The program's Instagram account posted about the achievement on Friday, and the comments section was filled with reactions.

“We love this for you. 🧡💙 Stay hot in the NBA too,” one fan wrote.

“Well deserved! These boys gon live in my memories forever,” another fan wrote.

“So very proud of you guys 🔥,” a fan commented.

Image Credit: IG/@gatorsmbk and floridagators

Here are more fan reactions.

“I love this group of young men. Go be great with your new teams!” one fan said.

“3/3! All 3 Gators drafted into the NBA. Gator Boys Stay Hot! Go Gators! 🐊🏀🟠🔵🏆 ," a fan commented.

“I’m gonna miss this team sm,” another fan said.

Image Credit: IG/@gatorsmbk and floridagators

The guards played a huge role in Florida’s 2024-25 season, as it became national champions for the first time since 2007. The Gators went 36-4 (14-4 Southeastern Conference), defeating Houston 65-63 in the NCAA championship game.

Clayton was the team’s top scorer and was named the Most Outstanding player. Richard added consistent two-way play, leading the team in steals, while Martin was the second-best scorer.

Florida Gators finish 7th in 2024-25 Directors’ Cup

The Florida Gators continue to set the standard for all-around excellence, finishing seventh in the final 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.

In a press release celebrating the achievement, the school highlighted a remarkable streak.

“Florida is the only program to finish among the nation’s top 10 in each of the last 41 national all-sports standings,” the Gators said on Thursday.

The statement also noted that the program has won at least one national championship in each of the last 16 seasons.

