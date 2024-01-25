Nik Stauskas, former Michigan player and the Big Ten's Player of the Year in 2014 under coach John Beilein, sounded off after the Wolverines' 99-67 loss to No. 2 Purdue.

Stauskas took to Instagram to blast the apparent lack of juice in the program under coach Juwan Howard. He called out how far the once-elite program has fallen.

"These kids have no respect or understanding of what it means to put on that M," Stauskas wrote. "Haven't felt any kind of passion or love for the game from Michigan basketball in years."

The 32-point road blowout marked an on-court nadir, as this was the team's worst loss under Howard. Since he led Michigan to the Elite Eight in 2021, the Wolverines have backslid with paltry 19- and 18-win seasons the past two years.

Now 7-12 in the current season, Michigan has dropped seven of its last eight contests, leading Stauskas to sound the alarm.

How good was Nik Stauskas in college?

Nik Stauskas playing for the Wolverines

Nik Stauskas made an immediate impact when he joined Michigan's basketball program in 2012. By his sophomore season, Stauskas had emerged as the Wolverines' undisputed leader and one of college basketball's premier guards.

He claimed consensus Second Team All-American honors in 2014 along with the Big Ten Player of the Year award, after averaging 17.5 points per game.

Stauskas was an elite marksman from beyond the arc, knocking down 44.2% of his 3-point attempts during the 2013–2014 campaign. Stauskas also contributed 3.3 assists per contest, using his complete floor game to catalyze Michigan's offense.

While compiling individual accolades, Stauskas helped restore Michigan as a national power after years of mediocrity. The Wolverines advanced to the 2013 Final Four and National Championship games with Stauskas as a key catalyst during his freshman season.

His superlative play continued as he spearheaded Michigan to the Elite Eight in 2014.

Several lackluster seasons since his graduation explain why Stauskas vocally expresses frustration over the program's bygone shine under today's leadership.

