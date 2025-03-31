"They can take their two cents to the bank": Hailey Van Lith hilariously slams critics at TCU press conference

Hailey Van Lith dropped another stunning performance for TCU on Saturday as the Horned Frogs topped Notre Dame 71-62 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She finished the game with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

On Sunday, Van Lith participated in a pregame press conference ahead of TCU's Elite Eight matchup against No. 1-seed Texas, joined by her teammates, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner.

A reporter asked Van Lith about her response to the many critics who doubted her ability to bounce back after a disappointing season at LSU last year.

"I don't even have anything to say. Their opinions never cashed with me. You know, they can take their two cents to the bank," Hailey Van Lith mockingly said. "No, I mean, it really doesn't matter. It never mattered.

"A lot of people have opinions, and social media has basically given a lot of people who don't know what they're talking about a platform to share their thoughts. It just is what it is. It's real life, and I'm praying for them, man. Hope their life is good."

Van Lith joined TCU in the offseason after a season with the Lady Tigers that was underwhelming to say the least. She managed 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in Baton Rouge — a notable dropoff from her numbers at Louisville, where she averaged 19.7 ppg and 4.5 rpg a year prior.

Hailey Van Lith ready to give everything to help team win

Any game could be the last college game for graduate senior Hailey Van Lith, as TCU reached the program's first Elite Eight appearance in history.

However, the Washington State native will not give up without a fight. She aims to be a part of the Horned Frogs' history by leading them to their first NCAA national championship.

"Obviously we have a huge game to win," Van Lith said of the Elite Eight clash against Texas in the same press conference (23:00). "You definitely know what you're fighting for, and I feel something in my heart for these girls.

"I'm going to go out there and play as hard as I can. I'm going to give everything I have. If I have to dive on every ball, I'll do it if it'll get us an extra possession. So, um, that's my mentality, and I'm really hoping to advance."

Hailey Van Lith and TCU have lost only one game since February and are riding a 13-game winning streak ahead of their Texas matchup. If the Horned Frogs advance, they will face the defending national champion South Carolina in Final Four.

