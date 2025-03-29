Notre Dame alum Marina Mabrey drops 3-word frustration after Hailey Van Lith leads TCU to Elite 8

After a solid NCAA Tournament run, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team suffered a loss in their Sweet 16 appearance. The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history with a memorable upset over Notre Dame.

The Horned Frogs surged in the second half, igniting a 12-4 run that brought the score to 52-51 entering the fourth quarter. TCU battled back after a slow start in the third quarter, causing frustration from the Fighting Irish. These frustrations spread off the court to the alumni group, with WNBA star and former Fighting Irish All-Tournament selection Marina Mabrey taking to X following the loss.

"I'm so sick," Mabrey tweeted following Notre Dame's tournament exit.

Marina Mabrey played for the Fighting Irish from 2015 until 2019, playing a crucial role in the program's national championship victory in 2017-18, their first title since 2000-01.

In four years, she averaged 13.1 points, dished out 3.4 assists, grabbed 3.2 rebounds and plucked 1.6 steals per game. In 2019, the LA Sparks selected Mabrey the 19th pick in the WNBA draft.

Hailey Van Lith shines versus Notre Dame

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith shined versus the Fighting Irish in their Sweet 16 showdown, continuing her All-American-caliber season. Van Lith led all scorers in Saturday's contest, leading the Horned Frogs to the first Elite Eight berth in program history.

She scored 26 points on 10-for-21 shooting, connecting on two of her five 3-point attempts, with nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in a memorable Sweet 16 outing. Senior center Sedona Prince was a force in the post, making her way to the free-throw line 12 times versus Notre Dame.

She scored 21 points on 5-for-11 shooting and cashed in on 11 free throws. She grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists with a mind-boggling six blocks on the defensive end.

TCU will advance to take on the winner of the Tennessee Volunteers-Texas Longhorns Sweet 16 matchup. The Horned Frogs recorded a massive upset over the Fighting Irish to earn their Elite Eight bid, entering the game as a 7.5-point underdog.

