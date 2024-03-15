"They'll draft him if there's a 1% chance LeBron will join": Anonymous Eastern Conference exec drops his verdict on Bronny James' draft stock

Even though Bronny James making it to the NBA in this year's draft remains a slim possibility, there is one factor that could draw teams towards him, as per an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.

Most analysts believe that the allure of a LeBron James reunion with his son could sway teams into drafting Bronny should he enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

An anonymous executive, per ESPN, recently dropped a blunt statement around these ongoing rumors.

"But I know some teams would consider drafting him on the hope they can sign LeBron, as well. A team would have to have room or have assets the Lakers would want, and I don't see that as likely, but I think there will be teams that will take that approach."

With LeBron James stating his intentions to play alongside son Bronny a couple of years ago, teams might find this as a perfect opportunity to draft the USC guard.

I think everyone is preparing for him to go in the draft, and I'm dead serious -- I think a lot of teams will take the stance that they'll draft him if there's a 1% chance LeBron will join them. So, I'll be surprised if he doesn't enter. Will he stay in, I don't know."

According to most experts, the right move for Bronny, who one executive described as a "smart role-player", would be to develop at USC for a second year.

NBA executives believe Bronny James should return to USC

The ESPN article also went on to mention how Bronny was graded on a curve. He's averaging five points, two rebounds, and two assists off the bench this season. There have been moments of brilliance but an objective assesment is pretty straightforward for most executives, with one of them saying:

"You've seen some positive flashes, but he's another guy on the team, and if we were doing this objectively, I think he'd be someone we'd say we'd expect a pretty good sophomore year from."

The belief is that a return to USC and the year-to-year growth, alongside a more defined role for the Trojans could put his career back on track.

The exec added:

"If he goes back, he gets an entire offseason. That's the biggest thing to me. You can see a big jump with kids from Year 1 to Year 2, and I'd expect him to come back knowing a role and where he is in the pecking order."

