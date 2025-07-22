  • home icon
  College Basketball
  "They make a good couple": Fans react as Azzi Fudd reunites with high school friend during Washington Nationals first pitch honor 

"They make a good couple": Fans react as Azzi Fudd reunites with high school friend during Washington Nationals first pitch honor 

By Nishant
Published Jul 22, 2025 17:35 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn

UConn guard Azzi Fuddi reunited with her high school friend James Wood during the Washington Nationals' first pitch honor. On Monday, SportsCenter NEXT and espnW shared a picture of the duo along with a picture from their time in high school.

The post also included a video of them hugging and talking with each other. In another video, Fudd spoke about her connection with Wood and expressed her contentment about getting to see him playing.

"To be able to do this, but then watch him play after. It's gonna be super cool because I haven't been able to get to one of his games yet," she said.
also-read-trending Trending

James Wood is a 6-foot-7 outfielder for the Nationals. He's hitting over .280 and was named to his first All-Star game in 2025.

The comment section, however, was in chaos.

"They make a good couple," a user commented.
Comments on the post about Azzi Fudd and James Wood
Comments on the post about Azzi Fudd and James Wood

Several other comments countered the claim, especially with the confirmation of Fudd's relationship with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.

"😂 I knew these comments were about to be ignorant," a fan wrote.
"Why would y'all even post this," another fan asked.
"I WAS GONE SAY WHY HE AINT DATE HER BUT SHE PLAYS FOR OTHER TEAM 😅🤦🏿‍♂️ AND THATS PAIGE BUCKERS BOO," another user commented.
"yall are messyy," another comment stated.

In the midst of this, a few comments appreciated both the player's journey and current emergence in their respective sport.

"What such a good journey 😍," a fan wrote.

At the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star event in Las Vegas, Paige Bueckers confirmed her relationship with Azzi Fudd during a WAG Talk interview, naming her as her girlfriend. She later told People magazine:

“That was just a setup,” she said, lightheartedly. “I didn’t even mean for that to happen and here we are.”
"8/10": Paige Bueckers rates Azzi Fudd’s first pitch at the Nationals' Game

Paige Bueckers playfully rated Azzi Fudd’s ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals

“8/10…I’ll take it,” Bueckers wrote in an Instagram story.
Bueckers' Instagram story
Bueckers' Instagram story

Fudd, a rising WNBA prospect, threw the pitch at Nationals Park on Monday. She wore jean shorts, a crop top and a Nationals jersey for the occasion. The Nationals won over the Cincinnati Reds.

The appearance was during a busy week that included Fudd attending the ESPYs and WNBA All-Star Weekend. She also used the spotlight to announce her upcoming podcast, Fudd Around and Find Out.

