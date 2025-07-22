  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "I'll be listening" - Steph Curry shouts out Azzi Fudd as UConn star kicks off her podcast journey

"I'll be listening" - Steph Curry shouts out Azzi Fudd as UConn star kicks off her podcast journey

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 22, 2025 01:49 GMT
&quot;I
"I'll be listening" - Steph Curry shouts out Azzi Fudd as UConn star kicks off her podcast journey. [photo: @stephencurry30/IG, @azzi35/IG]

On Friday, Azzi Fudd announced the launch of her podcast “Fudd Around and Find Out,” a project co-produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton. The UConn star joined a growing list of podcasters under iHeart Women’s Sports, which turned one year old. While preparing for the Huskies’ national title defense next season, Fudd will share her stories and give a glimpse of her life to a waiting audience.

Ad

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors superstar wrote on Instagram to hype the podcast:

“New podcast @azzi35 Best believe I’ll be listening! Check it out, 8/7”
Steph Curry hypes Azzi Fudd&#039;s podcast on Instagram. [photo: @stephencurry30/IG]
Steph Curry hypes Azzi Fudd's podcast on Instagram. [photo: @stephencurry30/IG]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to a statement released by iHeart, the podcast will shine a spotlight on the 2025 NCAA Most Outstanding Player. Fudd said in the introduction:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self—athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game—and highlight the voices that deserve to be heard. Whether we’re talking hoops, culture, business or life beyond the court, I want every episode to feel real and empowering.”
Ad

Steph Curry and Erick Peyton, in the same statement, considered Azzi Fudd a “game-changer” who deserves her own podcast. They thought she had the “charisma, authenticity and fearless spirit” to inspire people, particularly women.

Fudd’s new endeavor with the two-time NBA MVP is not surprising. Curry has been a part of Fudd's support group for years. Starting this year, they are taking that partnership to a different level.

Azzi Fudd and Steph Curry share a long history

Azzi Fudd and Steph Curry share a long story. In 2018, the then 15-year-old emerging high school basketball star joined Curry’s basketball camp in Oakland called the SC30. The following year, she suffered a torn ACL and MCL in her right knee. While recovering from the brutal injuries, Fudd continued to participate in the SC30 camp despite severe limitations.

Ad
Ad

When Fudd turned 20 in November 2022, Curry went to a postgame interview wearing Fudd’s UConn jersey. The Golden State Warriors point guard dropped 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers to carry his team to a 106-101 win. Curry put the limelight on Fudd after the hard-fought win.

"Wanted to shout her out. Basketball is basketball, and continuing to do our part to shine a light and celebrate those women who are doing amazing things on the court."
Ad
Ad

Steph Curry has long been appreciative of Azzi Fudd’s game. Before she agreed to play for Geno Auriemma at UConn, Curry said that Fudd owns a “textbook jumper” that is comparable to that of NBA legends Ray Allen and Klay Thompson.

The Curry-Fudd story goes a layer deep following the launch of “Fudd Around and Find Out.”

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications