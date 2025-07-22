"I'll be listening" - Steph Curry shouts out Azzi Fudd as UConn star kicks off her podcast journey

On Friday, Azzi Fudd announced the launch of her podcast “Fudd Around and Find Out,” a project co-produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton. The UConn star joined a growing list of podcasters under iHeart Women’s Sports, which turned one year old. While preparing for the Huskies’ national title defense next season, Fudd will share her stories and give a glimpse of her life to a waiting audience.On Monday, the Golden State Warriors superstar wrote on Instagram to hype the podcast:“New podcast @azzi35 Best believe I’ll be listening! Check it out, 8/7”Steph Curry hypes Azzi Fudd's podcast on Instagram. [photo: @stephencurry30/IG]According to a statement released by iHeart, the podcast will shine a spotlight on the 2025 NCAA Most Outstanding Player. Fudd said in the introduction:“This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self—athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game—and highlight the voices that deserve to be heard. Whether we’re talking hoops, culture, business or life beyond the court, I want every episode to feel real and empowering.”Steph Curry and Erick Peyton, in the same statement, considered Azzi Fudd a “game-changer” who deserves her own podcast. They thought she had the “charisma, authenticity and fearless spirit” to inspire people, particularly women.Fudd’s new endeavor with the two-time NBA MVP is not surprising. Curry has been a part of Fudd's support group for years. Starting this year, they are taking that partnership to a different level.Azzi Fudd and Steph Curry share a long historyAzzi Fudd and Steph Curry share a long story. In 2018, the then 15-year-old emerging high school basketball star joined Curry’s basketball camp in Oakland called the SC30. The following year, she suffered a torn ACL and MCL in her right knee. While recovering from the brutal injuries, Fudd continued to participate in the SC30 camp despite severe limitations.When Fudd turned 20 in November 2022, Curry went to a postgame interview wearing Fudd’s UConn jersey. The Golden State Warriors point guard dropped 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers to carry his team to a 106-101 win. Curry put the limelight on Fudd after the hard-fought win.&quot;Wanted to shout her out. Basketball is basketball, and continuing to do our part to shine a light and celebrate those women who are doing amazing things on the court.&quot;Steph Curry has long been appreciative of Azzi Fudd’s game. Before she agreed to play for Geno Auriemma at UConn, Curry said that Fudd owns a “textbook jumper” that is comparable to that of NBA legends Ray Allen and Klay Thompson.The Curry-Fudd story goes a layer deep following the launch of “Fudd Around and Find Out.”