"They're quick to ask for my credit card": LSU HC Kim Mulkey shares hilarious story about her staff taking care of her iconic outfits

LSU coach Kim Mulkey presided over her second consecutive Elite Eight exit at the 2025 NCAA Tournament just two years after winning her first national championship with the Tigers. Mulkey remains one of the most prominent college basketball coaches due to her controversies, winning pedigree as well as flashy outfit choices during games.

During Saturday's segment of Get Gordon Presents, the outspoken LSU coach narrated a hilarious story about her staff coming through for her when she needed an outfit change after beating LSU in 2005.

"I can tell you this because it relates to LSU. So in 2005 we beat LSU in the semi-finals," Mulkey said (34:00). "I only had one outfit. So now I'm like, 'What are we going to do? Well, Jennifer, my assistant, just happened to have another outfit in her suitcase that she had seen on a mannequin in a store that she said, 'Well, what if we win? Kim's not right.'

"She had the outfit. The outfit fit me, but I had no shoes. I had no jewelry. I had nothing. So they all scattered in Indianapolis to find shoes and jewelry to go with the outfit. They know that I love good clothes, but I expect them to say, 'Oh, that looks like something Kim would wear. And they're quick to ask for my credit card, though, so don't think they do it for free.'"

Kim Mulkey's fashion has made her a household name

Kim Mulkey's outfits over the years have incorporated several unusual patterns, bright colors, feathers and sequins, making them as much a part of the spectacle as the game itself. She sources most of her outfits from the Queen of Sparkles clothing line.

During an interview with AP News, Michigan Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico said that she looked forward to Mulkey's outfits whenever she coached against the LSU coach.

“We’ve had to play against each other a lot. I always wonder when we’re playing against her (Mulkey), ‘What’s the wear going to be?’ I know it’s something that people think about,” Barnes Arico said.

“But for me, I try to do it a little bit for our players. Even in the locker room just now, C’mon, coach, put the hat on. They want to get a selfie. It’s fun. I think it’s good to have some fun with it. But I’m not Kim Mulkey. I’m the other Kim."

Mulkey's flashy outfits have become a staple of her tenure in Baton Rouge. In January, the Tigers honored her fashion choices by holding a "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Night" for LSU's win against the Auburn Tigers.

