 "They really loved you": $1BN worth LeBron James takes a sarcastic dig at former Duke star JJ Redick's college highlights

With March Madness in full swing, LeBron James turned reminiscent, taking a subtle dig at his new podcast's co-host, JJ Redick. A Duke product, JJ was infamous for the hate he received on the court from opposing fans.

In a highlight reel clip from back in the day, Redick stood at the free-throw line to shoot free throws against Maryland. The entire crowd in unison continued to chant "F**k you, JJ" as the man in question drained the shots with a smile on his face.

LeBron James shared the clip on his Instagram story, taking a dig at his new host.

"They really loved you @jjredick!! @mindthegamepod"

JJ Redick's career at Duke

Born in Cookeville, Tennessee, JJ Redick was a five-star prospect, whose long drawn-out recruitment process ended with a commitment to Duke, a program notoriously infamous with the fanbase.

Redick had a celebrated run at the University, which included a National College Player of the Year alongside multiple ACC honors and a jersey retirement by the Blue Devils.

His talent and bravado combined to make JJ one of the most hated players in college basketball.

Even Redick has himself in his top 3 most-hated players of all time! The aforementioned situation with Maryland was particularly nasty. Fans got a hold of his cell phone number, and he proceeded to receive 50 to 75 hate messages a day that attacked him, his character, and even his family.

How does watching Bronny James affect LeBron?

James, whose net worth currently stands at $1 billion according to Forbes, entered a new association with the Mind The Game podcast, which describes itself as a celebration of the game, as the two legends "wax poetic about the game they love".

That did not stop them from diving into a few personal stories as well. Included was a commentary on how tough it is for LeBron to watch his son play at the collegiate level.

"It's hard I get more anxiety, and I sweat more watching college basketball - especially my son now - than I've ever done in my life."

While not at the JJ Redick level of receiving hate messages on his cell phone, the shadow of LeBron James has caused Bronny to be a polarizing figure in college basketball. Chants like "overrated" constantly come into play from opposing crowds when the younger James is on the court.

Do you think Bronny can carve out a pro-career for himself? Let us know in the comments section below.