"They say bagel correctly": UConn hooper Serah Williams shares hilarious first impressions of Geno Auriemma, Chris Dailey

UConn transfer Serah Williams is enjoying her time in Storrs as she prepares for her senior year with the Huskies. Williams joined Geno Auriemma's program after three seasons with Wisconsin, and has settled with her new team and surroundings.

During a media availability on Tuesday, following a summer workout session, the Brooklyn native was asked about returning to the East Coast.

"Yes, it feels very nice," Williams said, via Storrs Central. "The way people talk — hearing the East Coast accent — like, coach (Geno Auriemma) has a strong accent, so does (UConn associate coach Chris Dailey). And just hearing the way they say certain words is refreshing. Like they say 'bagel' correctly. They say everything right."

Williams had not been to the East Coast for a long time. Her family moved in 2018 to Toronto, where she completed high school. The Huskies forward spent the last three years in the Midwest playing for Wisconsin, and her return to the East Coast brought back fond memories.

Williams was the leading scorer of the Badgers last season, averaging 19.2 points, along with 9.8 rebounds per game. Her addition to the UConn roster will provide the team with much-needed size.

Serah Williams shares why she felt UConn was the right move

Serah Williams is aware of the winning culture of UConn. The Huskies have won 12 national championships under Geno Auriemma, including this year's title, making Storrs the place to be for collegiate female hoopers.

Williams explained her decision to join the program and highlighted what stood out to her about its players and coaches.

"It’s my last year and I’m very much an instinct person, so I really thought like, where can I have the most fun but also take a big jump on the court?” Williams said on Tuesday.

"Once I got here, the girls were really funny, the staff made it feel homey, the environment, and you see all the championships everywhere and the success of the program, so it’s kind of hard to not want to come here after seeing that."

With Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen now in the WNBA, Williams has the opportunity to play a significant role, alongside Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

