Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Colorado coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, shared a hilarious post on social media featuring her mom, Pilar Sanders. The mother-daughter duo had fans excited on Monday after posting a fun, lighthearted TikTok video relaxing in what looked like a hotel room.The clip of Pilar and Shelomi went viral as they showed off their bond.“😂😂😂 @PILAR #fy #fyp #momsoftiktok,” Shelomi wrote.View on TikTokThe comments section was filled with fan reactions. Some admired their relationship, while others playfully expressed their thoughts about the clip.“This why she always last in sibling rankings she her mom’s clone,” a fan commented.“Been waiting your whole life for her to be one of your lil friends 😂💯” another fan commented.Others joined in with lighthearted and supportive remarks. Fans loved seeing the close-knit dynamic, with some sharing their stories about hanging out with their moms.Off the court, Shelomi's journey has been nothing short of inspiring. She is managing life as a Division I athlete while also living with type 1 diabetes, a challenge that has strengthened her determination.“Not ‘lil friends’ 🤣🤣🤣,” one fan wrote.“I love hanging with my mom so much,” another fan wrote.“My sister and my mom be doing the same thing just choppin it up 😂,” a fan said.Hoops fans react to Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders &amp; mom Pilar's funny TikTok - Image source: TikTok/shelomiii_With the support of her family, especially Pilar, she has turned her experience into advocacy, using her platform to empower other young people with diabetes.Shelomi is entering her senior year at Alabama A&amp;M. She averaged 2.1 points in 3.8 minutes per game last season, and the Bulldogs finished with a 21-11 (14-4 SWAC) record.Shelomi Sanders jokes on Coach Prime, risks favorite child statusCoach Prime is coming off a major surgery, and his daughter, Shelomi Sanders, joked about his road to recovery. In a lighthearted YouTube video shared on July 20, Deion Sanders and his youngest child enjoyed some bonding time.The two finished a 1.3-mile run and Shelomi cracked a joke and playfully proclaimed herself as the No. 1 Sanders child.Coach Prime, who underwent multiple surgeries and had two toes amputated due to blood clots, took the joke in stride. Shelomi’s bond with her father has grown deeper, especially as he continues recovering from major health setbacks.“His favorite child here. No. 1 child here,” Shelomi said. “ “He ran-walked. He did good. He’s getting kind of fast. You would think he had ten toes the way he was moving!”“You ran. I did the best I could,” Deion said. “Kids rankings come out today, just so you know.”Coach Prime is set for his first season at Colorado without his star quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman winner Travis Hunter.