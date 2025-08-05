  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You can't really coach that" - Travis Hunter gets update from Liam Coen as Jaguars HC reveals team's plan to utilize 2024 Heisman Trophy winner

"You can't really coach that" - Travis Hunter gets update from Liam Coen as Jaguars HC reveals team's plan to utilize 2024 Heisman Trophy winner

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:07 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Getty
"You can't really coach that" - Travis Hunter gets update from Liam Coen as Jaguars HC reveals team's plan to utilize 2024 Heisman Trophy winner

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter with the second pick in this year's NFL draft. Hunter thrived as a two-way superstar in college, and he's looking to continue in both capacities in the NFL.

Ad

The Rich Eisen Show posted a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring Jaguars coach Liam Coen speaking about Hunter potentially playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

"It's absolutely happening," Coen said. "I mean, it is. It's, you know, this spring was a great learning curve for us where you've got to have everybody on the board ... Everybody in the building was on board with how do we get the best out of Travis' days and how do we make the most out of his time and our time as coaches and support staff and athletic training, sports science, equipment, strength and conditioning.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Everybody's been on board with this from the beginning, right? Fast forward to now where he has taken massive strides, specifically at the receiver position of truly playing it, right? How to run each route, how to attack leverage. His ball skills and body control are extremely natural. Extremely natural, you can't really coach that.”
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Coen concluded:

“What he's been able to learn in getting a line, assignments, fundamentals, techniques, and then when you go into a scrimmage and he gets one-on-one on a choice route and he's got a linebacker on him and he can make you miss in space."
Ad

These are ringing endorsements from the Jaguars' coach, and they indicate how the franchise plans to use the versatile rookie. Hunter has been carefully monitored in training camp, and the team is getting closer to finding a balance for the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

Hunter swept the wide receiver and cornerback awards in his last college football season. His versatility was a key factor to the Jaguars as they traded quite a haul to move up to the second pick in this year's draft.

Ad
Ad

Travis Hunter looks to make history in 2025

Travis Hunter has the chance to do something no one has done in the history of the NFL. The Jaguars athlete can win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards.

Liam Coen has all but confirmed that he'll feature at both positions, and that means that he'll be in the running for both awards. However, the highly rated Jaguars rookie has loads of competition for the honors.

Ad

According to CBS Sports, Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders and Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans both have better odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Both players have +250 odds to take home the prize, while Hunter is at +550.

The report also gave props for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. It has New York Giants star edge rusher Abdul Carter at +250. Hunter comes in at second with +750 odds.

It'll be interesting to see how the Jaguars split Hunter's snaps. It's hard to imagine him playing all snaps on offense and defense due to the frantic-paced nature of the NFL.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications