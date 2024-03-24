"This is the death regional": Skip Bayless gets caught up with Caitlin Clark fever amid speculations around Iowa's 2024 March Madness run

On "The Skip Bayless Show," Skip Bayless couldn't contain his admiration for Caitlin Clark's exceptional performance in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes on a quest for glory.

Bayless highlighted the tough road ahead for Iowa, emphasizing the formidable challenges posed by their regional opponents. He described it as the "death regional," emphasizing its toughness. Despite doubts about Iowa's overall greatness, Bayless couldn't help but be captivated by Clark's remarkable talent. He remarked:

"I'm captivated watching Caitlin Clark. I don't think Iowa is great. She is, but they aren't. I'm still in awe of what the NCAA did to her into the Hawkeyes handicapping them into the by far toughest regional, by far the toughest, this is the death regional."

Iowa faced Kansas State, a team they had battled twice before, early on. This resulted in one win and one loss. Bayless noted:

"They played Kansas State twice. Kansas State beat them at Iowa 65-58... Revenge, they got some revenge, 77-70 on a neutral site floor."

Furthermore, Bayless outlined the daunting task of potentially facing LSU, the defending champion, led by Angel Reese. He pointed out:

"And then to get to the final four, they're either going to have to deal with LSU, who waxed them last year in the national championship game."

Caitlin Clark has shone brightly throughout he­r college days. She has broken re­cords, becoming baske­tball's highest scorer, regardle­ss of gender. Clark's abilities we­re incredibly varied. She­ was the first to excee­d 3,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 800 rebounds in Division I. She is, truly, an iconic presence­ on the court.

Caitlin Clark has shone brightly in NCAA's inte­nse battles. Her stats? Jaw-dropping 33.5 points, 9.2 assists, 5.8 re­bounds - per game! Iowa's driving force, he­r grit, and finesse paved the­ir path.

Caitlin Clark's journey to basketball greatness

In a recent interview on ESPN's "Inside Look," Caitlin Clark highlighted the significant role her brothers played, describing them as both her staunch supporters and critics. Clark revealed:

"They're two of my biggest supporters. And probably two of my biggest haters, too. They humbled me all the time."

Discussing her shooting abilities, particularly her trademark logo three-pointers, Clark credited her physical development and opponents' defensive strategies. She remarked:

"Honestly, I think it's come with just developing strength more than anything. And also, I think the way people guard me... makes me more difficult to guard."

Clark's exceptional college basketball career will culminate in an unparalleled legacy. This season, she elevated her game even further, averaging an impressive 31.9 points per game while achieving a career-best 8.9 assists.