"This has to be a joke" "We messed up": UNC fans left unhappy as Hubert Davis signs new contract extension

There has been a shakeup in Hubert Davis' tenure at UNC. The Tar Heels have ensured Davis' services through the 2029-30 season after a two-year contract extension in December 2024. The new contract more than triples Davis' salary, from $400,000 to $1.25 million per year.

Ad

He will also earn $1.7 million in supplemental income in the 2024-25 season, which will increase by $100,000 every year. In case Davis is fired before completing his contract, he will be owed his base salary multiplied by the years left in the agreement.

Hubert Davis agreed to the deal in July 2024 but North Carolina' updated it on its website on Tuesday. The oversight was noticed when a media outlet mentioned the coach's salary from his previous contract while trailing a story.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to UNC's update about the coach on X:

"We messed up," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We gave the guy with no set offense and double digit losses in 3 of his 4 seasons...a five year extension. Bubba is an idiot," another fan commented.

"That’s a lot of mid Basketball for years to come," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in to showcase their reservation:

"UNC Will be Indiana, Georgetown, Syracuse by the time he’s done. Basketball dodo’s," a fan commented.

Ad

"This has to be a joke," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"To be honest it was smart to sign in December lol he knew what is was going to be like. 😡😡," another fan commented.

Hubert Davis and UNC are still fighting for the 2025 NCAA tournament bid

North Carolina's chances to make the March Madness decreased when it fell to a 7-6 record in ACC play on Feb. 10. However, Hubert Davis has led UNC to a 4-0 record since then, improving its chances to make a run for the NCAA championship.

Ad

While bracketology expert Joe Lunardi has labeled the Tar Heels one of the first four teams to go out, it is still a better positioning than a few weeks before.

With that, out of the remaining three games, its rematch against Cooper Flagg and rival Duke Blue Devils can turn out to be the crucial matchup for Hubert Davis this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here