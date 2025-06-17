"This new era, the kid would’ve transferred the next day": Hoops fans react as LeBron James recalls a tough moment in high school 

LeBron James is arguably the best player to step foot on the basketball court, and one of the few players who started playing in the NBA right after high school.

On Monday's episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast, the LA Lakers star talked about his high school career at St. Vincent- St. Mary High School in Ohio. He also shared what Fighting Irish coach Keith Dambrot told him during his sophomore season.

"Best sophomore in the country, my a**," Dambrot said.

Hoops fans had different reactions to it, and shared their opinions in the comments section.

Hoops fans react as LeBron James recalls a tough moment from back in high school (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)

"This new era the Kid would’ve transferred the next day 😂," a fan commented.

"Pushing kids to their max potential instead of being scared of them transferring >>>," one fan wrote.

"101-6 with 3 state championships in a 4 year span is goaty asf!," another fan commented.

"All 4 years of high school he went 101 wins and 6 losses yea he the goat name another player with the winning record like this," a fan said.

"Do people not understand how ridiculous this is…🤣🤣🤣 the LAST TIME LeBron scored 20pts a game in his life he was like 14-15 YEARS OLD!!!!! 🤦🏿‍♂️ Buddy gonna be 41 this calendar year #PureGreatness," a fan said.

"Imagine being the best player on the court from age 15 to 40 years old. Cmon man. Never again will see this level of dominance over that stretch of time," another fan said.

"It's just crazy to think that LeBron has been in the NBA most of his life! Let that sink in! He's been in the NBA more years than he hasn't been 🤯," one fan wrote.

A look at LeBron James' high school career

In his freshman year, LeBron James averaged 18.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, leading his school to a 27-0 record and the Division III state title. Additionally, he became one of the high school's top players, averaging 25.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 5.5 apg and 3.7 spg in his sophomore year.

James' popularity grew so much that the Fighting Irish had to play some home games at the University of Akron Stadium to fulfill ticket demands. He also became the first high school player to be featured on the cover image of Sports Illustrated.

James was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft after being selected in the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald's All-American Game.

