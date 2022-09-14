Which high school did LeBron James attend? All you need to know

LeBron James was already destined for greatness during his younger years. Just a kid from Akron, Ohio, James was first discovered during his high school years. For the entirety of his high school life, James studied and played basketball for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

James was nicknamed "The Chosen One" during his younger years for many reasons. First of all, James had a superior physique compared to other high schoolers at the time. His skills were unmatched and he could honestly outplay any average adult.

James was awarded Ohio's Mr. Basketball three times. He was chosen for the USA Today All-USA First Team three times as well. He also became the first junior to earn the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award for boys basketball.

The numbers he put up as a high school player were insane, mimicking NBA-type stats. It was a no-brainer for the young James to skip college and go straight into the 2003 draft.

How did LeBron James' career turn out after high school?

2020 NBA Finals, Game 6.

Whether you love him or hate him, no one can deny that LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. Ever since he was drafted into the NBA in 2003, the basketball world knew that he was something special.

True enough, he exceeded expectations and immediately dominated the league in his rookie year. Playing for his home state of Ohio, James gifted the Cleveland Cavaliers with success on numerous occasions during his first stint.

In 2007, James was able to carry the Cavs all the way to the finals. He didn't exactly have the best supporting cast. Nevertheless, James made it happen. Despite losing against the stacked San Antonio Spurs, making it to the finals with the roster he had was a huge feat.

Then came 2010 when LeBron James appeared in the ESPN special "The Decision." James rocked the league when he decided to take his talents to South Beach. He and the Miami Heat had a successful run, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

After the "The Heatles" era ended in Miami, James decided to return to Cleveland and promised the city a championship. Suiting up as a Cavalier once again, James was a wiser and more experienced player at this point.

James' newfound big three alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love pulled off the unthinkable in 2016. The Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge comeback after trailing 3-1 in the finals against the Golden State Warriors.

James made eight consecutive finals appearances between 2011 to 2018. The streak of appearances ended when James decided to sign with the LA Lakers in 2019-19.

It was a bit of a rocky start for James in LA, where he missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005. People questioned if LeBron James would ever compete for a championship again, especially considering his age.

Social media started buzzing, calling James a "Washed King." In 2020 however, he immediately proved his doubters wrong once again and won another championship.

Say what you want about LeBron James, but you cannot deny his greatness. Despite his shortcomings and questionable decisions, James has exceeded all expectations. Now entering his 20th season, we better enjoy his presence while we still can.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman