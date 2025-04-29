"This is still crazy to me": Fans get hyped as MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams get Team USA Camp invite

LSU Tigers guard MiLaysia Fulwiley will be joining her new teammate Mikaylah Williams for the Team USA Basketball 3x3 Development Camp in Phoenix, Arizona, the team announced via X on Monday.

Fulwiley revealed her commitment to transfer to the Tigers on Friday, and this invite from the United States' national team will allow her and Williams to get their first runs in as teammates during the college basketball offseason. They will be a part of the 34 athletes who will be participating in the camp scheduled from April 28 to 30.

College basketball fans and spectators then got hyped as the newly minted LSU duo will be taking on national team duties together.

"This is still crazy to me," one user captioned with a crying emoji.

"Absolutely enjoy this duo," another fan wrote.

"Yes building chemistry too!!," another user wrote with a flexing and a heart-shaped hands emoji.

"M&M’s bout to show out," a fan posted with emojis.

Other users on X are just in awe at the fact that Milaysia Fulwiley is now truly a member of the LSU program and gets the chance to form a formidable duo with Williams moving forward for coach Kim Mulkey's team.

"Still genuinely cannot believe they are on the same graphic," one user shared.

"Can’t believe lay is on my team, feels like a dream," another fan asserted with a tearing-up emoji.

"Oh I see what they doing. Lay about to make a BIG STatement," a fan claimed with a red heart and a hand-shaking emoji.

In the recently concluded 2024-2025 season, MiLaysia Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in around 18.9 minutes per contest. On the other hand, Williams posted 17.3 markers, 4.5 boards, 3.4 dimes and 1.1 swipes in around 31.5 minutes a game.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams are ecstatic to play with each other on the LSU Tigers

As MiLaysia Fulwiley made her transfer announcement, an Instagram account (@passtheball) shared a video of a call between her and Mikaylah Williams. In the clip, both standouts are seen interacting while sharing how excited they are to play with each other.

"I'm so so so excited to see what next season's going to be," Williams said.

"Yeah, man, me too," Fulwiley replied. "It's gonna be crazy, man. I can't wait to come up there and get some work in with y'all."

The Tigers, coached by Kim Mulkey, finished with an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 in SEC play in the past season, as they made it to the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

