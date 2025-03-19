"Those are priceless": Former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reflects on her most cherished Hawkeyes moments

Lisa Bluder caught up with Big Ten Network recently to reflect on her favorite memories from coaching Iowa women's basketball for 24 seasons.

"You know, it's hard to pick top three or five moments because honestly, every Big Ten championship we won was so special," Bluder said. "Last year, the back-to-back-to-back, you know, that's pretty special because it's so hard to do."

The Hawkeyes made two consecutive Final Four appearances in 2023 and 2024 with the help of Caitlin Clark. Last season, Iowa defeated Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in a Final Four matchup. The year before, Bluder and her team defeated Dawn Staley's squad to earn a trip to the NCAA championship game.

"Of course, making it to the Final Four and then beating UConn last year, beating South Carolina the year before to make it to the championship game, you know, those are priceless," Bluder said.

Bluder also reflected on a memory that she holds dear that many fans might not think about.

"One that people probably don't realize to me, one of my top memories is actually the crossover in Kinnick," Bluder said. "We played outside, and we broke the women's basketball attendance record with 55,646 people in attendance. It was so emotional. There were people crying in the stands because of what we had done to elevate women's athletics."

What did Lisa Bluder accomplish at Iowa?

Bluder announced on May 13, 2024, that she was retiring after 40 seasons as a collegiate coach, including 24 at Iowa. In 2019, Bluder was named the Naismith Coach of the Year. She was also a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and four-time regional coach of the year.

The Hawkeyes coach picked up 884 career wins and left Iowa with a 528-254 record, making her the all-time winningest coach in Big Ten history. Bluder led Iowa to 22 postseason appearances and five Big Ten Tournament titles.

Bluder expressed her pride in her coaching position and her devotion to Iowa and her players in her retirement announcement.

"It has been the honor of my career to be a part of the Iowa Hawkeye family, and to lead a women’s basketball program filled with so many talented and remarkable young women, who have gone on to do great things in their careers and, more importantly, in their lives," Bluder said.

Bluder had a lot of big moments in her career with the Hawkeyes, which she reflected on with Big Ten Network.

