"Those are two I like watching": Duke star Cooper Flagg names NBA stars whom he models his hooping game after

Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg spoke to GQ Sports ahead of the Blue Devils’ Final Four matchup against Houston in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. In an Instagram post on Friday, Flagg opened up about the NBA stars who have influenced his playing style. He has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 48.3%.

“I think someone I’ve said for a while is Jason Tatum, offensively the way he changes his pace and uses his body. Defensively, I watch Jonathan Isaac. The way he’s versatile and guarding. Those are two I like watching this past year.”

Flagg has averaged 19.5 points in the postseason while also averaging 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and shooting 44.8% in four games. During the regular season, the Duke standout scored 15 or more points in 23 games while putting up seven double-doubles.

The shooting guard and forward was dominant for Duke with his most impressive game against Notre Dame in an 86-78 win on Jan. 11. The freshman put up a season-high 42 points, adding six rebounds and seven assists. He also shot 50% or more from the floor in 16 games during the season.

On Feb. 17, Flagg became the first ACC player to put up 500+ points, 100+ assists and 30 blocks during the regular season in 25 years. He also earned the ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, joining an exclusive list of Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III and Jahill Okafor as the only athletes to win both awards in a year in conference history.

Cooper Flagg makes history as the fourth freshman to win Player of the Year

On Friday, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg was named the AP Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and became the fourth freshman in history to receive the honor. The 18-year-old was instrumental in Duke’s impressive run to the Final Four, highlighting his pedigree ahead of a projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Flagg joined an exclusive club, which includes Zion Williamson (2019), Anthony Davis (2012), and Kevin Durant (2007) to receive the award. This season, he led the Blue Devils across the major categories by averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.3%.

Flagg secured 41 votes for the award, surpassing Auburn Tigers’ Johni Broome, who finished second with 20 votes. After receiving the AP Player of the Year award, Flagg spoke about his mindset and the high expectations he sets for himself.

“I hold myself to a high standard,” Flagg said. “I know how much work I’ve put in, how many hours I’ve spent grinding. It’s about trusting what you do and doing it to the highest level.”

As a college athlete with a million Instagram followers, Cooper Flagg has been touted as one of the most marketable stars in the NCAA, with an NIL valuation of $4.8 million according to On3.

