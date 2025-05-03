“Thought he was Kentucky”: College hoops fans react as Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan secured another commitment for the Aggies, adding Kansas guard Rylan Griffen through the transfer portal. On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton broke the news on Instagram on Friday, drawing several reactions from college hoops fans.
This is the second time Griffen has changed schools in his college career. He transferred to Kansas after playing his sophomore season with Alabama. He posted career-best numbers with the Crimson Tide in the 2023-24 season, averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 36 games.
Griffen entered the transfer portal after his numbers dipped at Kansas during the 2024-25 campaign. Fans reacted after he chose to join Texas A&M ahead of the 2025-26 season.
"I thought he was Kentucky," one fan wrote.
"Reverse road to glory in basketball," one fan chimed in.
"Good spot. Congrats kiddo," one fan commented.
"Bruh you coulda come back to bama.. WHAT????" one fan replied.
"Mackenzie Mgbako and Rylan Griffen will both average career highs in points, rebounds and assists next year," one fan predicted.
"A walking brick," one fan shared.
Bucky McMillan has been busy bolstering the Aggies' lineup since joining Texas A&M from Samford. He secured the commitments of Jamie Vinson, Fede Federiko, Josh Holloway, Duke Miles, Zach Clemence, Jacari Lane, Marcus Hill and Mackenzie Mgbako before Griffen's arrival.
How Rylan Griffen fared for Kansas in the 2024-25 NCAA season
Much was expected from Rylan Griffen, who helped the Alabama Crimson Tide reach the Final Four in the 2023-24 season. He failed to live up to the hype at Kansas, averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33 games last season.
Griffen, who made 20 starts under coach Bill Self, reached double figures in scoring eight times with the Jayhawks. He had his best game of the season on Jan. 25 against the Houston Cougars. He recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist in the Jayhawks' 92-86 double-overtime loss.
Kansas qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament with a 21-12 overall slate. The Jayhawks entered this year's March Madness as the No. 7 seed in the West regional bracket.
Their title hopes ended as they lost 79-72 to No. 10 seed Arkansas in the first round. Griffen struggled offensively in that defeat, scoring just three points on 1 of 4 shooting.
