"Timid and afraid but has a sweet soul": Dawn Staley shares heartwarming story of feeding a stray animal

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been dealing with a rebuilt roster this season as she attempts to lead her Gamecocks team to a national championship repeat. As March Madness has drawn closer, the pressure from trying to repeat has not distracted the Gamecocks coach from off-court matters.

On Thursday, Staley shared a heartwarming story on X of a stray dog that she feeds and nurtures in her neighborhood. She even kindly asked her neighbors to continue feeding the dog while she was away on basketball duty with the Gamecocks.

"This is our stray that lives on Wayne St behind … my heart won’t let me walk or drive by without feeding. I’m going to name her/him Cinnamon. If you’re in the area please feed Cinnamon while I’m out of town … timid and afraid but has a sweet soul," Staley wrote on X.

Dawn Staley has a history of philanthropy

Aside from her illustrious playing and coaching career, Dawn Staley has carved out a position for herself as a fan favorite across several fanbases due to her outspoken personality. The Gamecocks coach has been lauded for her philanthropic efforts in the past.

Last year, she partnered with Aflac, a supplemental health insurance company, to provide "My Special Aflac Ducks" to children at the Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands. The ducks provide technology that trains children on how to react during medical emergencies.

After handing out the ducks to kids at the hospital, Staley revealed why she consented to the charity partnership in a statement released by the company.

"After my first My Special Aflac Duck delivery last year, I wore a necklace crafted by a patient, serving as a constant reminder to maintain perspective in all situations," Staley said. "Aflac and I are deeply committed to giving back, particularly to children facing sickle cell — an often overlooked community.

"Today's event carries even greater significance, especially on the heels of World Sickle Cell Day. While an undefeated season and national championships are tremendous accomplishments, nothing outweighs the special place these children hold in my heart."

Last year, Dawn Staley received the prestigious Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2024 ESPY Awards. She became the first woman to win it solo in its 17-year history.

The Gamecocks coach was at the forefront of the fight against cancer after her sister, Tracey Underwood, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020 and her former assistant Nikki McCray-Penson died from breast cancer in 2023.

