Todd Golden makes feelings known on Florida's interest in recruiting Cooper Flagg, potential impact as rookie in NBA

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg is wrapping up his campaign at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, which concludes on Sunday. Flagg, per ESPN and several other media outlets, is highly regarded as the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft on June 25 to 26.

During an interview with the Run It Back podcast on Saturday, Florida Gators coach Todd Golden was asked by former NBA player Chandler Parsons if there was any indication of them recruting Flagg to his program. Golden talked about Florida's initial efforts to recruit the Newport, Maine, native.

"We made a couple of calls, but we learned pretty quickly it would’ve been a waste of time. So, we moved on to other guys," Golden admitted.(5:35)

Golden and the Gators went on to win the 2025 NCAA national championship, beating the Houston Cougars, 65-63, on April 7. The Cougars had also eliminated Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils from March Madness contention, winning 70-67, in the NCAA Final Four matchup on April 5.

Todd Golden is positive that Cooper Flagg could make an immediate impact in the NBA

During his aforementioned interview, Todd Golden was asked by co-host and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams about the impact Cooper Flagg could make in the NBA. The tenured tactician responded (4:50):

"He's an incredibly unique and talented prospect, someone who’s been talked about since he was a freshman or sophomore in high school. I think the best thing about Cooper Flagg for the NBA is that he’s going to be able to make an early impact. Whether he becomes a superstar is still to be determined. I think he’s a great player, don’t get me wrong.

"But you guys know, every player in that league is amazing. So, you get there, I think he measured at 6'7 yesterday, which is probably a little smaller than people thought. But, he's a ready-made guy. He can do a little bit of everything, he can defend multiple positions, he's good with the basketball. He finishes well around the rim," Golden explained.

Golden offered his take on where Flagg could improve further.

"I think he's got to tighten up his jumper a bit, but he's a guy who has a really high floor. I don’t think he would disappoint being that number one selection," Golden concluded. (5:20)

In his lone year in college basketball, Cooper Flagg led coach Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils in five major statistical categories, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

