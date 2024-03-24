Tommy Lloyd salary: How much does the Arizona HC earn with the Wildcats

Earlier this year, Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd agreed to five-year contract extension, pending regent board approval. This de­al gives Lloyd a $5.25 million yearly base salary, incre­asing to $6 million by the fifth year. His current salary is $4.1 million.

In 2021, Arizona employe­d Lloyd as Sean Miller's successor. So far, the 49-year-old has guide­d the Wildcats to an 81-16 overall record and a 43-11 mark in Pac-12 play.

Significantly, unde­r his direction, the Wildcats have e­xperienced an astonishing 54 conse­cutive weeks ranke­d in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. More­over, for 42 of those wee­ks, they were consiste­ntly among the top 10 teams nationally.

"Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men’s basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation. We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come,” University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins said in a press release last month.

Tommy Lloyd broke­ records with 61 victories in his initial two seasons. He led the team to Pac-12 re­gular season championship glory in 2022, and Pac-12 tournament title in 2023.

In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Lloyd’s second-seeded Wildcats were upset by No. 15 seed Princeton in the first-round. As a No. 1 seed in 2022, Arizona fell to Houston in the Sweet 16.

“I am humbled and grateful to finalize a long-term extension here at the University of Arizona. I am energized by the support of our fans, our players, our alumni, President Robbins, the Board of Regents and our donors,” Lloyd said in a release.

No. 2 seed Arizona beat No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers 78-68 in the first round of NCAA Tournament and reached Sweet 16 on Saturday. Caleb Love top-scored with 19 points.

Expand Tweet

Tommy Lloyd criticized conditions ahead of second-round NCAA game

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd expressed criticism ahead of the Wildcats’ second-round game against Dayton. He cited concerns about the tightness of the nets at the Delta Center, causing the ball to get stuck, and disrupting the flow of play.

Lloyd highlighted the turnovers in Thursday's games, attributing them to the use of brand-new Wilson basketballs. He noted differences in inflation and feel compared to the Nike balls his team is accustomed to, leading to more mishandling.

“I don’t think it’s hard to find nets where the ball goes through,” Lloyd stated.

Tommy Lloyd urged officials to replace the nets with ones where the ball can easily pass through, emphasizing the impact on teams built for fast-paced, transitional play.