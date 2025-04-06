Top 10 Duke memes cracking up the internet as Cooper Flagg and co. choke in crunch time of Final Four

Cooper Flagg and Duke crumbled as Houston mounted a furious comeback to stun the Blue Devils in the Final Four. The Cougars' 11–1 run in just over the final minute helped secure their spot in the championship game, while Duke's March Madness dreams ended in heartbreak.

The Blue Devils dominated most of the game and even led by 14 points in the second half. But they were unable to hold off Houston's furious rally in the last moment.

Flagg, projected as the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft, had a decent game, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jon Scheyer's team so nearly booked their place in the final for the first time since 2015 but suffered a late collapse.

In the final 30 seconds, Houston did not let Duke breathe for even a moment as they scored six points against Duke's zero. LJ Cryer made two free throws in the last three seconds to complete an epic comeback victory for Kelvin Sampson's team.

Fans on the internet did not hold back after witnessing Duke's collapse in crunch time as memes flooded social media mocking the Blue Devils.

Top 10 Duke memes that had fans rolling after Houston win

Cooper Flagg reflects on his season and Duke's tough loss

Although Duke's season did not end how he dreamed, Cooper Flagg enjoyed his time with the Blue Devils. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, earning ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year and National College Player of the Year.

"Yeah I mean it was an incredible season," Flagg said during postgame presser. "Incredible people, incredible relationships that I'm going to have for the rest of my life. Didn't end the way we wanted it to, but still an incredible year."

Cooper Flagg also discussed one of Duke's final offensive possessions, where he missed a contested jumper in the final seconds.

"It's just the play coached you up," he said. "Took it into the paint, thought I got my feet set, rose up. Left it short, obviously, but I mean, it's a shot I'm willing to live with in the scenario, pulling up on the rim, trust the work that I put in."

Now that Duke is eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, Flagg is expected to enter the draft although he declined to discuss his future.

