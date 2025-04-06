The University of Houston Cougars upset Duke (70-67) on Saturday, and LJ Cryer led the team in scoring in a comeback for the ages.

En route the epic victory, Cryer became the first player in NCAA history to make the Final Four of March Madness for two separate teams.

A highlight of his special performance was his duel against Flagg who came off worse for wear against the 23-year-old guard. Flagg finished with 27 points, only one more than Cryer but was badgered on numerous possessions by LJ Cryer who made himself a March Madness hero and improved his stock before the upcoming NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-1 Point Guard is a terrific spot up shooter and could be picked in the second round by an NBA team.

