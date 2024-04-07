Top 10 funniest memes ahead of Iowa vs South Carolina's National Championship game matchup

The Iowa vs South Carolina 2024 NCAA women's championship is just a few hours away. After a spectacular performance by the 68 selected teams this March madness, we are now down to the last two standing teams as contenders for the tournament title.

As fans gear up for the highly anticipated Iowa vs South Carolina finale, social media has been buzzing with fans sharing memes and hilarious posts about the upcoming women's 2024 NCAA tournament final. Here are some of the funniest memes that are currently trending on social media ahead of the Iowa Hawkeyes vs South Carolina game.

Top 10 funniest memes ahead of Iowa vs South Carolina national championship game

Here are some hilarious posts that fans are sharing on social media before the women's NCAA tournament finale.

Iowa and South Carolina's March Madness run so far

The Big Ten tournament champions, the Iowa Hawkeyes, began their March Madness run with a first-round victory over Holy Cross. This was followed by a 64-54 victory in the second round over West Virginia and an 89-68 victory over Colorado in the Sweet 16.

Caitlin Clark and her team were then successful in getting their redemption over the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight following last year's national championship defeat. Clark went on to score an impressive 41 points along with seven rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Hawkeyes to a 94-87 victory. This was followed by a thrilling 71-69 victory over UConn to make it to this year's national finals.

On the other hand, the South Carolina Gamecocks will enter the showdown against Iowa as the undefeated team this season. The Gamecocks have been cruising through their March Madness run, securing comfortable victories over Presbyterian, and UNC in the first-round and second-round games. Their victory against Indiana in the Sweet 16 was their smallest margin of victory by four points.

The Gamecocks followed this with a 70-58 victory over Oregon State in the Elite Eight and a 78-59 victory over NC State in the Final Four.

How to watch the Iowa vs South Carolina national championship game?

The Iowa vs South Carolina national championship game is scheduled to tip off at around 3 pm ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland Ohio. Fans can catch all the action of the game from the comfort of their homes as it will be broadcast on the ABC network on television.

Apart from this, the option to watch the live stream of the game will also be available on streaming sites such as FuboTV, SlingTV, and others.

