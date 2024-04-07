WATCH: Purdue fans light up streets to celebrate first national championship final appearance since 1969

Purdue fans flooded the streets in happiness over the first national championship appearance in over 50 years.

After defeating the NC State Wolfpack, the fans took their celebrations to the streets. They were seen flailing the team's flag and singing the theme song.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Boilermakers will face either the Alabama Crimson Tide or the UConn Huskies in the national championship round.

Purdue advances to the national championship round, thanks to effective planning

The Boilermakers defeated NC State 63-50, advancing to the national championship game for the first time since 1969. Zach Edey, the team's top center, led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds, helping the team triumph over its rivals.

Purdue built a clever defensive strategy against NC State, positioning Edey near the rim to prevent DJ Burns Jr. from scoring inside while also challenging Mohamed Diarra to take outside shots.

Where Diarra missed two 3-point attempts, resulting in just two points for him, Edey effectively defended Burns and limited him to eight points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Expand Tweet

Lance Jones, a senior for the Boilermakers, contributed significantly on offense, sinking four 3-pointers and tallying 14 points.

While the Wolfpack managed some success attacking Edey and Purdue's bigs in drop coverage, creating shots for DJ Horne, who led the team with 20 points, they struggled to capitalize due to their poor shooting, hitting only 36.8 percent from the field.

After the thrilling win, Zach Edey spoke words of reassurance for DJ Burns Jr. Their contest was highly anticipated, as many fans wanted to see how a game between two players who have a 7-inch height difference would pan out.

In a postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson, the 21-year-old star said that Burns did a good job of restraining him during the game.

"He (DJ Burns Jr.) is a great player. He made some tough shots. He had one heck of a run here and he's a big part of it. We knew we had to really walk in on him, focus on him, gameplan and do some stuff to kind of make him uncomfortable. And I think we did a good job sticking to that game plan today," Edey said.

What do you think about the chances of the Boilers in the national championship game? Let us know in the comments section.