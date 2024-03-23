Top 10 Northwestern memes cracking up the internet as Boo Buie and co. clinch OT thriller

The No.9 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) emerged victorious in their First-Round showdown against the No.8 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (25-9) in the ongoing NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, who lost the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal to Wisconsin previously, put up a brilliant display on the field as Boo Buie and co. put up an excellent game to lead the team to an OT 77-65 victory.

With the Northwestern Wildcats advancing, fans have already taken to social media to share hilarious memes of the game.

Here are some of the best memes cracking up the internet after the Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic First Round showdown.

Top 10 Northwestern memes cracking up the internet following OT win over Florida Atlantic

Ever since taking over as the head coach of the Wildcats back in 2013, Chris Collins has now led the program to three tournament wins during his stint. This is also the first time the team has won consecutive tournament games in the program's history. The Wildcats are now 3-2 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern records thrilling OT victory

Right from the start of the game, the momentum kept on changing between both teams. Despite having a quiet first half, Boo Buie went on to score 19 of his 22 points in the second half along with 3 rebounds and two assists.

Brooks Barnhizer evened the playing field with a layup in the dying moments of regulation after Florida Atlantic scored eight consecutive points with 6 and a half minutes to put up a 58-56 lead.

Expand Tweet

The Florida Atlantic Owls had the chance to win with a game-winning buzzer. Unfortunately, Johnell Davis' 3-pointer was blocked which ultimately eliminated them.

Wildcats guard Ryan Langborg had the highest points overall in the game scoring 27 points along with four rebounds and three assists. He scored twelve of those points in OT.

The Wildcats now advance to face the winner of the Stetson (22-12) vs UConn (31-3) showdown in the East Region second round in Brooklyn on Sunday.

