All eyes are on Lausanne as AJ Dybantsa and Team USA clash against Germany in the FIBA U19 World Cup Final. Heading into the final, certain players have lit up the tournament as the stakes get higher. On Thursday, FIBA U19 shared a list of the top 10 players on the MVP ladder, as four of the 10 get set to match up against each other.

Here are the top three players to watch in Sunday’s matchup:

3. AJ Dybantsa (USA)

The consensus top prospect in the 2026 NBA draft, AJ Dybantsa, has produced an all-around impressive performance with 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest. He shot an impressive 53.3% from the floor and 84.8% from the free-throw line. He is set to represent Team USA in the final against Germany on Sunday.

2. Hannes Steinbach (Germany)

Hannes Steinbach has been a force and averaged 17.2 points and is second in the tournament with 14 rebounds per game. Steinbach’s 67.9% shooting from the floor reflected his efficiency as the 6-foot-9 forward big man posted 19 rebounds against Slovenia and 23 points versus Serbia. Steinbach's rebounding and interior defense will be vital in Germany's clash against Team USA.

1. Mikel Brown Jr. (USA)

Mikel Brown Jr. has been vital for Team USA’s offense, leading the team in both points (15.3) and assists (6.5) per game. He has shot 48.1% from three and averaged 51.4% from beyond the arc. Brown has also contributed the fourth-most assists in the tournament, highlighting his ability to create for teammates. His impressive 24-point game against Cameroon highlighted his ability.

Team USA have played Germany twice at youth level, both times in this competition. The first meeting went to Germany in an 88-87 overtime victory in the semifinal group stage in 1983. USA won the second meeting 81-59 in the quarterfinals in 2017.

AJ Dybantsa and Team USA cruise past New Zealand to reach the FIBA U19 World Cup Final

AJ Dybantsa Team USA secured a sport in the FIBA U19 World Cup Championship game after a dominant 120-64 semifinal victory over New Zealand on Saturday. Caleb Holt led the scoring for the USA with 20 points, while Jasper Johnson added 14 in offense. Guard AJ Dybantsa contributed 10 points in just 14 minutes of action, continuing his strong tournament form.

Team USA’s bench contributed 79 points, more than New Zealand’s points total of 64. The Americans shot an impressive 54.9% from the field (45 of 82) and 52% from 3-point range (13 of 25).

With the victory, Team USA now advances to the gold medal game, where they will face Germany. Germany is led by Christian Anderson, who has been one of the tournament’s top performers.

The Americans are looking to reclaim their dominance at the U19 level after missing the podium at the 2023 edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, Germany is already celebrating their best-ever finish at a FIBA Youth World Cup but will be determined to complete their historic run with gold.

