Top Mizzou commit Jason Crowe Jr. drops 2-word reaction for Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas' fun snaps on IG

Jason Crowe Jr., a five-star combo guard in the 2026 class who committed to the Missouri Tigers in July, reacted to an Instagram post by Hamiley Arenas. On Wednesday, Hamiley, the daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, shared a series of photos showing her enjoying the offseason.She didn't have a caption for it, throwing in a snake emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCrowe responded with two words in the comments.&quot;cold sis,&quot; he wrote.Screenshot via Instagram (@hamileyarenas0/IG)The images captured various moments of Arenas' off-court life this summer. The first picture is her taking a selfie at Nike's LA DON'T PLAY event in May, where several rising hoopers from California were invited.Other photos showed her enjoying at a Lazy Dog restaurant as well as attending a basketball game.Arenas plays high school basketball for Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California and is already one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. She has received Division I scholarship offers from Arizona State and Louisville.Meanwhile, Jason Crowe Jr. is a top-five prospect in his class per 247Sports. He received offers from 12 schools, including Kentucky, Arkansas, Villanova and Alabama, before committing to Cuonzo Martin's program.Jason Crowe Jr. gives fans glimpses of his summer life on InstagramJason Crowe Jr. still has over a year of high school remaining before he joins the Tigers for his freshman season. To prepare for this transition, he has been rigorously training and developing his skills this summer.Crowe solidified his status as one of the best talents with a breathtaking performance in the Nike EYBL. He was an important player for the Oakland Soldiers AAU team, together with another top talent in Tyran Stokes.On Monday, the California native shared a full display of his summer fun through an Instagram carousel of snaps.&quot;a summer to remember,&quot; he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCrowe Jr. will return to the Inglewood Sentinels for his senior year, where he is expected to build upon his already impressive stats. He put up 35.3 points and 6.1 assists per game last season. He joined Inglewood High last year after transferring from Lynwood High School, C.A.