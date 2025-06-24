Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas drops 2-word reaction to Jayvein Moody's insane dunk

Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, is a high school basketball player for Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California. On Monday, Arenas reacted to a video of another high schooler, Jayvein Moody, throwing down a dunk.

On Instagram, Timeout Arizona posted a video of Moody dunking on a defender after a quick dribble move.

"ON HIS HEAD," the caption read.

Arenas reposted the video on her Instagram story, adding a two-word reaction:

"oh my," she wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@hamileyarenas0/IG)

Moody, a 6-foot-1 guard, plays for Mountain Pointe High in Phoenix, Arizona. According to his MaxPreps page, he is a class of 2028 prospect.

Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas, the youngest of Gilbert Arenas' daughters, who plays basketball, completed her freshman year of high school at Notre Dane Sherman Oaks. Arenas, also a 2028 prospect, played 25 games, averaging 23.3 ppg and 10.5 rpg.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas picks up two early Division I offers

Despite being a freshman in high school and still three years away from the college level, Hamiley Arenas already has a pair of Division I offers on the table.

The daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas received her first offer in January from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The Hoop Spill announced the offer on its Instagram page.

Arenas received her second offer in May from the University of Louisville. She expressed her gratitude for the offer on Instagram.

"After having a great conversation with Head Assistant Coach Jonneshia Pineda, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from University of Louisville, Thank you for believing in me!! #gocards❤️ #godbless #L’sup @louisvillewbb," she wrote.

Her older sister, Izela Arenas, a 2024 graduate, also spent her college freshman year playing for Louisville before making a move to Kansas State this offseason. Izela averaged 4.2 ppg and 1.2 rpg playing 11.9 minutes a contest with the Cardinals.

On the other hand, Arenas' older brother, Alijah, is a five-star guard in the 2025 class — ranked No. 7 nationally according to 247 Sports Composite — and is committed to play for the USC Trojans.

