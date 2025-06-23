Hamiley Arenas drops 1-word reaction to Jamal Crawford’s son JJ Crawford’s electrifying highlights

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford's son, JJ Crawford, is just an eighth grader, but he's already grabbing attention on the basketball court. On Monday, @wildshotdat on Instagram shared a video showcasing the skills of the Class of 2029 player.

JJ can be seen facilitating offense, assisting buckets, scoring and dribbling past defenders.

"bucket getter," wildshotdat captioned the post.

Hamiley Arenas, a Class of 2028 prospect and Notre Dame's top scorer, shared the reel on her Instagram.

"Tuff," Hamiley wrote on her Instagram story, appreciating Crawford.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram Stories

JJ Crawford is a 6-foot-3 combo guard. He plays for Seattle Rotary Style on the AAU circuit. The emerging player scored 28 points in a Made Hoops Championship game and stood out at Nike EYBL events. He is known for sharp shot-making and high-IQ decisions. JJ has also trained with NBA players, including workouts alongside Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas, daughter of Gilbert Arenas, is a 5-foot-10 combo guard. As a freshman at Notre Dame, she averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.8 steals per game.

JJ Crawford gets Fifth D1 Offer before starting high school

JJ Crawford is yet to begin high school basketball but that hasn't stopped him from receiving college offers. The middle schooler received his fifth D1 offer from Kansas on Sunday.

Crawford shared the news through an Instagram post.

"Blessed to receive my 5th division 1 offer from Kansas #agtg," he captioned the post.

Before Kansas, JJ Crawford received his first Division I scholarship from Montana in October 2023 at the age of thirteen. The next came from Missouri in July 2024, followed by Rutgers in October 2024. In early June 2025, just a week before Kansas reached out, he added Washington to the list.

JJ's father, Jamal Crawford, is considered one of the best ball-handlers in the NBA and wants his son to be better than him at that age.

“I didn’t push [JJ] towards it (basketball),” Jamal said in a conversation with 12 News. “I remember when he was one or two years old – kids would go to the family room but he wanted to stay and watch the game.”

JJ's early development in basketball contributed to his skills and the interest from top colleges.

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

