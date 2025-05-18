VIDEO: Tytan McNeal embarrasses 2 opponents for Jamal Crawford’s AAU team with Chris Paul in attendance

Class of 2028 wide receiver Tytan McNeil is pretty good at basketball as well. He is currently competing in the Nike EYBL Circuit as part of the Rotary Rebels.

He was in Memphis, Tennessee, for Nike EYBL Session II over the weekend, and with Chris Paul in attendance, the multi-sport star shone and wowed many.

In the video, Tyran McNeal blew past a defender before placing another on a poster. He and his Rotary Rebels teammates celebrated like crazy, leaving Chris Paul impressed with the high school freshman.

The Rotary Rebels, or NW Rotary 15U EYBL as listed by Nike EYBL, is former New York Knicks star Jamal Crawford's own AAU team. His son, JJ Crawford, another up-and-coming talent, plays alongside Tyran McNeal in the Rebels' 15U squad.

They started their Nike EYBL Session II campaign on Friday, though Team Takeover blew them out in their first game, 63-36. They did bounce back in their second game that day, beating Jet Academy in the afternoon game, 79-54.

Tyran McNeal, JJ Crawford, and the Rotary Rebels then took on Team United on Saturday, losing 73-58. They would bounce back again during their only game on Sunday, beating AZ Unity 68-55. This enhanced the team's record to 2 wins and 4 losses after losing all four games during Session I in Arizona last April.

After a few months' break from the EYBL circuit, the Rotary Rebels will be back in July for Session III in Augusta, South Carolina.

Tytan McNeal already has several Division I football scholarship offers

While he is making waves in basketball, Tytan McNeal received more attention for his football prowess during his freshman year at Eastside Catholic. He also helped the Crusaders get to a 15-15 record in basketball, being a multi-sport star.

With his football prowess, the freshman tight end received several big offers from Division I schools all over the country. These include Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado State, Idaho, Miami, Minnesota, and New Mexico. He also has offers from Sacramento State, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

It is not clear if these offers would allow him to play both basketball and football, however. As he is still a freshman, no school is considered a frontrunner in recruiting him yet, as there are three more years of high school left.

