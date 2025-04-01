Trae Young joins Steph Curry as former Oklahoma star returns to alma mater as assistant GM

A new trend may be emerging in basketball: superstars joining the front offices of their alma maters. Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has been named the assistant general manager for the University of Oklahoma Sooners basketball program. The former Sooner is also making a $1M donation to the program.

Ad

He made his announcement on ESPN’s NBA Today on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“I’m excited to announce that I’m accepting a role with OU basketball in being an assistant GM," Young said, "as well as making a million-dollar donation, to help kick start this whole thing, so it’s exciting to be a part of this, and being from Norman and playing there, obviously it’s exciting times. And I’m looking forward to being in this new role.”

Ad

This news comes after Steph Curry was appointed as an assistant GM for the Davidson men’s basketball program earlier in March. With NIL reshaping college basketball, particularly recruitment, getting the big-name stars and signing them to administrative roles at their alma maters could become a growing trend.

A native of Lubbock, Texas, Young spent his high school years at Norman North High School, where he was considered one of the best players in the 2017 recruiting class. He then spent one year with the Sooners, winning the 2018 NCAA scoring champion, assists leader, First-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the Wayman Tisdale Award and a First-Team All-American.

Ad

He took those accolades and parlayed them into a fifth overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks and then subsequently traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He has since been named in the All-Rookie First Team, an All-NBA Third Team in 2022 and a four-time All-Star.

Young’s task is to turn around the Sooners

Trae Young will assist with the evaluation of high school and transfer portal prospects, help negotiate player contracts, and guide players in building their brands.

Ad

Oklahoma’s athletic director, Joe Castiglione, had this to say about Young’s signing.

"Trae is a son of Norman, Oklahoma, and he's given so much to our city and its people. He has a strong affinity for this place and his commitment to ensuring our community is a thriving one is truly unmatched. He's also an OU legend who, in his time here and since, continues to achieve excellence both on and off the court."

The Sooners are coming off a 20-14 season where they lost in the first round of the March Madness tournament to the UConn Huskies. Over the past decade, they have made just five NCAA tournament appearances, advancing past the second round only once, in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.