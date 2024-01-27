Tramon Mark injury update: Arkansas HC Eric Musselman provides latest on Razorbacks' forward

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost 77-61 to Ole Miss on Wednesday, with coach Eric Musselman shedding some light on guard Tramon Mark's health issues.

The Razorbacks are on a poor run, having lost nine times, with five of those being conference games. They had a tough time against the Rebels without their best players.

Tramon Mark had a headache, while forward Trevon Brazile's knee was bothering him. Musselman revealed how their health could affect Saturday's big game against No. 6 Kentucky.

Tramon Mark's injury update

Tramon Mark, the top scorer and chief stealer for the Razorbacks, couldn't compete against Ole Miss. He was down with a severe headache, stopping him from practicing early in the week.

During a postgame talk on Wednesday, Musselman underlined the random nature of headaches. He chose not to predict anything about Mark's healing progress.

"T-Mark hasn’t practiced," Musselman said. "Didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday. Obviously has a migraine. I’m not a doctor. He has got a migraine, so that is what it is."

In his first season with the Razorbacks, Tramon Mark showed up, averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and some pretty impressive shooting stats. He's more than 50% on field goals and over 40% from behind the 3-point line.

Mark hasn't been on the court recently, and coach Musselman said Friday he will be a game-time decision on Saturday against Kentucky.

“I would assume that Tramon should be getting better each day with the migraine. That’s usually the history of how migraines go, but they’re also very, very unpredictable.”

What happened to Tramon Mark?

Mark's absence against Ole Miss marked his second missed game of the season due to a persistent migraine.

Despite his notable headache issues, Mark has been a consistent performer, especially during SEC play, where he elevated his game, averaging 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

As the team faces a critical juncture in the season, coach Musselman emphasized the depth of the roster and the need for players to step up in the face of injuries.

"I think injuries allow other people to step up and try to garner more minutes. So other guys got opportunities tonight," he said

Road ahead for the Razorbacks

Arkansas finds itself at a critical juncture in the season, currently sitting at just one game over .500 and grappling with a string of losses.

Coach Musselman acknowledged the need for a collective effort to turn things around. Injuries aside, the team's overall performance has been a point of concern.

"When you look at our stats individually and as a team, they've got to improve in a lot of areas on both sides of the basketball," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.