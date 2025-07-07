“Truly a legendary program”: UConn fans celebrate as Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier & Gabby Williams announced as WNBA All Stars

UConn fans celebrated as four former Huskies, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Gabby Williams were named 2025 WNBA All-Stars. On Monday, UConn Women's Basketball shared a tweet congratulating the four.

Bueckers earned a starting spot with the Dallas Wings in her first season. Stewart, now with the New York Liberty, was named a starter for the seventh time.

Minnesota Lynx's Collier made her fifth All-Star appearance and will serve as a team captain. Seattle Storm's Williams was selected as a reserve, marking her first All-Star nod.

Fans reacted to the post with enthusiasm and pride.

"UCONN is truly a legendary program. @UConnWBB," a fan said.

"GO HUSKIEEESS," another fan said.

Fans comment on former UConn players making it to the WNBA All-Star roster

Team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will draft their teams on Tuesday during ESPN's WNBA Countdown at 7 p.m. ET. They will select first from the pool of eight starters, then choose from the 12 reserves.

Fans are hoping that Collier will choose the UConn players.

"Phee, please make it happen!! 🙏💙," a user wrote.

"PHEE YOU KNOW WHAT TO DOOO!!!" another user commented.

"and they ALL finna be on team PHEE," a fan hoped.

A fan claimed Azurá Stevens should have been on the roster.

"Azuré should have been here too. She's been having a hell of a season," the tweet read.

Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season. Stewart is one of the league's most consistent performers, averaging 19.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 3.7 apg.

Collier is leading the league in scoring at 24.3 ppg. Williams is leading the WNBA in steals with 2.6 steals per game.

Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron make WNBA history as 2025 All-Star rookies

On Sunday, the WNBA announced the complete list of the 2025 WNBA All-Stars. The list included rookies Paige Bueckers and Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

This marks the first time since 2011 that three rookies made the All-Star roster in the same season and only the fifth time in league history. Iriafen and Citron are the first rookie All-Stars from the Mystics since 1999.

Fans can watch the All-Star Game on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

