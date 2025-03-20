"Tryna recruit Azzi to the Celtics now": Fans react as $4,700,000 NBA coach visits Geno Auriemma's UConn ahead of March Madness

After yet another successful overall campaign, the UConn Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, are now preparing for March Madness. They finished the 2024-25 season with a league-best 18-0 Big East Conference record and a 31-3 overall mark, winning their fifth straight conference regular-season championship.

The Paige Bueckers-led team also dominated the conference tournament, showcasing their postseason prowess en route to capturing their fifth straight Big East tournament title in a 20-point rout, 70-50, of the Creighton Bluejays on March 10. With all the momentum in the world, the Huskies seem poised for a deep national tournament run.

That momentum may have grown even stronger, as earlier on Wednesday, March 19, UConn’s social media team posted that Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, whose net worth is $4.7 million per Celebrity Net Worth, was in attendance at one of the Huskies’ practices, seen chatting with Auriemma.

College basketball fans quickly flooded the comment section with their reactions to the unlikely linkup, offering some hilarious takes.

"They tryna recruit Azzi to the Celtics now," one fan said.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"What is this crossover????," another fan questioned.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"They gon' draft Paige to the Celtices?," another user sarcastically speculated.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"No sir Joe, don't try and get our coach to teach you the ways lol," a user jokingly said.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

Other users and the rest of the UConn faithful were simply ecstatic to see two prominent figures — Mazzulla and Auriemma — from the region meeting up and possibly exchanging wisdom.

"The B's hat love to see it! Love the way our Boston teams always show support for each other," one fan commented.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"He's so Boston, it's insane. I love it," another fan wrote.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"Y'all missing Coach Dan though," a fan posted, shouting out UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

As Auriemma and his program continue their national tournament preparations, Mazzulla and the Celtics are setting their sights on the Utah Jazz, who they will face on the road Friday.

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies are looking to break a nine-year national championship drought

Much like how Joe Mazulla and the Boston Celtics snapped a 16-year NBA championship drought in the 2023-2024 season, Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are hoping to break a nine-year national title drought of their own. Their last championship came in 2016.

Hoping to capture their 12th national championship in program history, the Huskies will first match up with the 15th-seeded Arkansas State Red Wolves as the No. 2 seed at home on Saturday.

