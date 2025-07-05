Top-ranked class of 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes couldn't help but react after witnessing teammate Morez Johnson Jr. pull off an impressive move during Team USA's quarterfinal win over Canada on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 forward reposted a video clip, which captured the dunk, on his Instagram story on Saturday, with a two-word caption that read:

"Chillll twinnn."

Tyran Stokes drops 2-word reaction to Morez Johnson Jr's smooth slam at FIBA U19 World Cup. (Image via Instagra @_the tyranstokes)

In the video, originally posted by Next Gen Hoops, Morez Johnson Jr. caught a bounce pass from Mikel Brown near the rim, spun around and threw down a powerful dunk right over the defender guarding him. What followed was an eruption of excitement from the spectators. Even Johnson was visibly fired up, pumping his fist and celebrating with teammates as he jogged back on defense.

Both Morez Johnson Jr. and Tyran Stokes are currently representing Team USA at the ongoing FIBA U19 AmeriCup in Switzerland, and they showed out on Friday with strong performances on the court. Johnson ended the game with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Tyran Stokes delivered 10 points, three rebounds and one assist.

The game ended in a 108-102 victory for Team USA, with BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa leading the team with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. also contributed significantly to the victory, delivering 20 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

With that win, Team USA is moving on to the semifinals, where they'll face New Zealand on Saturday. They aim to reach the finals and hopefully bring the championship home.

Five-Star Prospect Tyran Stokes Made History with Triple-Double in FIBA U19 Win Over Jordan

Team USA has been steamrolling through the ongoing FIBA U19 AmeriCup, and one of the key forces behind their dominance has been five-star prospect Tyran Stokes. In Wednesday's Round of 16 matchup against Jordan, Stokes delivered a monster performance, dropping 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. With that, he became the first player ever to record a triple-double in U19 World Cup history.

"It's an accomplishment to have a triple-double at a U19 World Cup," Stokes said via the FIBA basketball website. "It's kind of hard to do that, especially when you're going in and out as subs. Being able to do that in limited minutes is good. It shows that I can be a team player and help us win."

The game against Jordan ended in a commanding 140-67 victory for Team USA. They've won all their games so far, defeating Australia, France and Cameroon in the group stage.

