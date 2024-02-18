Tyrese Proctor injury: What happened to Duke Guard?

In a hard-fought 76-67 victory against Florida State, No. 9 Duke showcased resilience despite the absence of Tyrese Proctor. The talented guard, who was sidelined due to concussion protocol, could not feature in the team's lineup.

Proctor's absence is attributed to a fall during a previous match against Wake Forest. Coach Jon Scheyer highlighted the impact of Proctor's injury, stating:

"He has not been able to practice."

Jared McCain, a freshman guard, brilliantly compensated for Proctor's absence. He scored 35 points, sealing Duke's victory.

Tyrese Proctor, a key player for Duke, typically brings in 3.5 assists, 10 points, and 2.9 rebounds per game. Against Wake Forest, where he got injured, he was only able to contribute two assists and four rebounds during his 25-minute play.

Duke continues to stand tall with a 19-5 overall record and a 10-3 ACC record. They've won six of their last seven games. According to the March Madness tournament forecasts, Duke has the No. 3 seed in the West Region and the No. 12 overall seed.

Duke faces a change with Proctor's upcoming game status in question. Contributing 10 points on average and taking the starting spot 16 times, Proctor's role on the Duke team is vital.

Tyrese Proctor has had another rough spot this season: an ankle sprain in December. Even so, Duke leans on the strength and flexibility of its broader team to handle these tough times.

Tyrese Proctor: Emerging Australian Talent and NIL Valuation

Tyrese Proctor, a rising Australian basketball star, stands out as a dynamic guard for the Duke Blue Devils. He was born on April 1, 2004, and is from Sydney, New South Wales. He is the son of former Sydney Kings player Rod Proctor and stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall.

Starting at Trinity Grammar School, Tyrese Proctor later shone at the NBA Global Academy in 2021. By 2022, he pledged to attend Duke University. Already worth an impressive $2.41 million at just 19, Tyrese boasts a NIL worth of $63,000, per On3. This puts him in the top 150 college basketball ranks.

ACC's Tournament Hopes Hang in the Balance

The upcoming March Madness competition has the ACC's performance in question. Known for being strong in basketball, the ACC is looking at just two teams, including Duke, as sure shots for the tournament bracket this round. Yet, things might be looking up.

As many as five teams could be in the tournament but it depends on how they perform in the ACC Tournament.

Teams like Clemson and Wake Forest are starting to look better. The conference's future is uncertain, with Selection Sunday getting closer. The key is the result of the next few matchups.