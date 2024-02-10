ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Bhutan vs Maldives, Match 8

The group stage of the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Women's Premier Cup 2024 tournament kicked off on Saturday. The opening round of matches saw strong performances from several teams in the four groups of four teams each.

In Group A matches, Thailand Women topped the standings after beating Myanmar Women by 10 wickets. Thailand chased down Myanmar's paltry total of 32 in just 4.4 overs to win with a strong net run rate (NRR) of 5.686. Kuwait women also registered a win against Singapore by 10 wickets. This puts Thailand and Kuwait jointly at 2 points each in Group A.

Group A Points Table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Thailand-W 1 1 0 0 2 5.686 2 Kuwait-W 1 1 0 0 2 2.282 3 Singapore-W 1 0 1 0 0 -2.282 4 Myanmar-W 1 0 1 0 0 -5.686

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) women got off to a dominating start in Group B, crushing China women by 121. Japan eked out a close 14-run win over Oman in the other Group B fixture. The UAE and Japan occupy the top two spots in this group with two points each.

Group B Points Table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 UAE-W 1 1 0 0 2 6.05 2 Japan-W 1 1 0 0 2 0.65 3 Oman-W 1 0 1 0 0 -0.65 4 China-W 1 0 1 0 0 -6.05

Qatar outpaced Bahrain convincingly in Group C, winning by seven wickets with 3.255 NRR. Malaysia posted a modest 6-wicket win over Indonesia. Qatar and Malaysia each have two points here.

Group C Points Table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Qatar-W 1 1 0 0 2 3.255 2 Malaysia-W 1 1 0 0 2 0.542 3 Indonesia-W 1 0 1 0 0 -0.542 4 Bahrain-W 1 0 1 0 0 -3.255

In the Group D opener, Bhutan stunned the Maldives by 94 runs, while Nepal beat Hong Kong by eight wickets. Bhutan and Nepal lead this group with two points each after impressive victories.

Group D Points Table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Bhutan-W 1 1 0 0 2 4.7 2 Nepal-W 1 1 0 0 2 2.056 3 Hong Kong-W 1 0 1 0 0 -2.056 4 Maldives-W 1 0 1 0 0 -4.7

Group A teams Thailand and UAE start the tournament with domineering wins

Group A of the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Women's Premier Cup 2024 saw Thailand and the United Arab Emirates record thumping wins in their opening matches today.

In the first match between Thailand women and Myanmar women, Thailand opted to field after winning the toss. This proved to be an inspired decision, as their bowlers bundled out Myanmar for just 32 runs. Chanida Sutthiruang was the wrecker-in-chief, returning with 3/9 in three overs. Onnicha Kamchomphu gave good support, picking up two wickets as Myanmar's batting collapsed.

In reply, the Thai batters knocked off the paltry target of 33 in just 4.4 overs, losing no wickets.

The second Group A match witnessed a similar story as UAE women crushed China women by 121 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, the UAE posted 155/1 in their 20 overs. Skipper Esha Oza struck a quickfire 36, while Kavisha Egodage scored with a 61-ball 69. Khushia Sharma provided the late charge with a 29-ball 37.

In response, China Women were bundled out for just 34 runs in 17.5 overs. Kavisha Egodage excelled again, taking three wickets for just 3 runs in 3 overs. Suraksha Kotte and Samaira Dharnidharka provided good support with two wickets apiece, as China's batting order offered little resistance.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App