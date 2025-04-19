Tyrese Proctor's mom shows gratitude to Jon Scheyer as Duke star takes major decision for next step in his career

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor is bidding farewell to the program he spent his whole college basketball career with. Proctor's third and now confirmed to be last stint in collegiate hoops ended on April 5, when he and his team were eliminated in the Final Four after a three-point loss to the Houston Cougars, 70-67.

On Friday, Proctor confirmed through the Blue Devils' social media team that he is indeed declaring for the NBA Draft later this year. This prompted the squad to upload a video of coach Jon Scheyer giving the junior a heartfelt farewell message.

Proctor's mother, Melissa, then took it to her own X account to repost the video with a message showing her gratitude to her son's mentor.

"So thankful for you Jon," Melissa Proctor posted with blue heart emojis.

Proctor came into the Blue Devils at the same time that Scheyer was appointed as the program's newest main tactician after the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewksi. Overall, Proctor averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest through his collegiate tenure.

Jon Scheyer lauds Tyrese Proctor's improvements in his third season

In the video that Tyrese Proctor's mom reposted of Jon Scheyer, the 37-year-old bid the guard goodbye through a heartfelt message.

A part of the minute-long clip includes Scheyer talking about the strides Proctor has made from his freshman year to his third season, claiming that it has prepared him for the professional ranks.

"To see him this season, the way he shot the ball and the way he defended in particular, was as high of a level as any guard in the country. And then, he added in his playmaking, he added in his leadership and the way that he really just wrapped his arms around our young guys in partciular, he was just a steady force on the floor," Scheyer shared. (0:25)

"So, for me, I couldn't have been more proud of Tyrese with what he has done this season, but also so excited for him with his next step that he's going to make. And, it's time for him to chase that NBA dream," he concluded.

Despite not winning the national title, Scheyer, Proctor and the rest of the Duke Blue Devils had a relatively successful 2024-2025 campaign. They won both this year's ACC regular season championship and conference tournament title en route to an impressive 35-4 overall record and 19-1 during conference play.

